UAE Pet Food Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2021-2026

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “UAE Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the UAE pet food market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the UAE pet food market to reach a value of US$ 121 Million by 2026. In the UAE, the pet humanization trend is becoming popular and has led owners to consider their pets as members of the family. This evolution of the relationship between pets and their owners has led to an increase in the awareness about the pet’s health and nutrition. As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for pet food which meets the nutritional requirements of these pets. Moreover, with expanding online retailing services and the growing number of pet shops, the sales of pet food have increased in recent years.

Market Trends:

In line with the growing concerns of owners regarding the health of their pets, the manufacturers have started producing pet food that is healthy, palatable and meets the nutritional requirements of different breeds. They are also developing pet food which aids in reducing or controlling weight and avoiding obesity. Additionally, several restaurants, parks and hotels in the UAE, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have now allowed the entry of pets and even started offering special menus and services for them. The growing acceptance of pets in the UAE is expected to bolster the sales of pet food in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Food Type:

cat food

dog food

others

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry food

Wet and canned food

Snacks

Breakup by Ingredients:

Animal

Plant

Cereal derivatives

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience

Online stores

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

