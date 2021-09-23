United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2020-2025

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Laboratory Automation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the laboratory automation market in United States is currently witnessing moderate growth. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience moderate growth 2020-2025. Laboratory automation involves the usage of any software, device, or process in laboratories for scientific research. It may require a combination of conveyor systems, robots, computer hardware and software, and mechanical systems to operate in an automated method. Laboratory automation requires minimal human intervention, improves the safety as well as the accuracy of work, and minimizes the overall time involvement. Moreover, it offers a real-time analysis that eliminates human errors, thereby reducing the workload. As a result, several organizations in the United States are adopting laboratory automation solutions to boost their profit returns, maximize efficiency, and improve testing capacity.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Major pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, and GlaxoSmithKline have a strong foothold in the United States. Moreover, it has the highest number of contract research organizations (CROs). Technological advancements in the pharmaceuticals and biomedicine fields have increased the incorporation of automated modular laboratories, thereby propelling the market growth. Apart from this, increasing biomedical research, clinical trials, and drug discovery activities have also provided a thrust to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the incorporation of automated solutions in existing labs to eliminate human involvement and attenuate the risk of virus transmission during sample testing. This has significantly impacted the demand for automated solutions in the United States. Additionally, market players are innovating with their services. For instance, Beckman Coulter received clearance from the USFDA in October 2019 for the DxA 5000 lab automation system, which offers a consistent turnaround period and generates an automated patient-oriented workflow.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Modular Automation

Whole Lab Automation

Breakup by Equipment and Software Type:

Automated Clinical Laboratory Systems

Workstations

LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems)

Sample Transport Systems

Specimen Handling Systems

Storage Retrieval Systems

Automated Drug Discovery Laboratory Systems

Plate Readers

Automated Liquid Handling Systems

LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems)

Robotic Systems

Storage Retrieval Systems

Dissolution Testing Systems

Breakup by End User:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

