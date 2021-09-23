United States Circuit Breaker Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Circuit Breaker Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States circuit breaker market reached a value of US$ 3.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Circuit breakers are switching devices that are crafted to control and protect the electrical power system. These devices operate manually or automictically for guarding the electric circuit against the damages caused by the flow of excess current from either overload or short circuits. They interrupt the current flow of irregular power by opening or closing electrical circuits, following which they can be reset to resume their usual operations. Considered as one of the most important safety mechanisms, circuit breakers are installed across residential, industrial and commercial sectors in the United States to reduce the risks of potential fire hazards resulting from wiring issues and equipment failures.

The United States Circuit Breaker Market Trends:

The market in the United States is driven by the confluence of several factors, including increasing electricity consumption and the consistent demand for operational safety in the energy sector. Moreover, the Government of the US is taking initiatives to renovate the aging grid infrastructure and deploy smart grids throughout the country to accommodate complex power flows with enhanced reliability. Since circuit breakers form an indispensable component of these grids, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, fuses are increasingly being replaced by circuit breakers across the residential and commercial spaces since these devices work effectively amid high-voltage fluctuations, unlike the former, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors driving the market growth in the country include the expansion of the power sector and several utility projects in the pipeline.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type

Indoor Circuit Breakers

Outdoor Circuit Breakers

Breakup by Voltage

Low Voltage Medium Voltage High Voltage



Breakup by Technology

Air Vacuum Oil SF6



Breakup by End-Use

Transmission and Distribution

Renewable

Power Generation

Railways

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region

Northeast Midwest South West



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

