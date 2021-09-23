(2020-2030) Wrist Wearable Industry market services & markets research report

Wrist-worn devices are electronic computing devices that are integrated with intelligent technologies and have sensor and scanning functions. These devices are designed to track the physiological functions of a person’s body in order to access data in real-time with the help of another device or semi-connected. Access to data is permitted if the device is connected to the Internet of Things (IoT). These devices are attached to the user’s body so that they can easily keep track of their daily tasks and physical activities.

Wrist Wearable Industry market to surpass USD XX.XX billion by 2030 from USD XX.XX billion in 2021 at a CAGR of XX.X% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. The increasing demand for wearable devices for various applications such as medicine, infotainment, fitness tracking, etc. is the main reason for the growth of the Wrist Wearable Industry Market.

Wrist Wearable Industry Market: Key Players

Apple

Fitbit

Garmin

Lenovo

Samsung Electronics

Xiaomi

Adidas

Amiigo

AsusTek Computer

Atlas Wearables

Other Prominent Players

Wrist Wearable Industry market: Segments

Fitness Trackers segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Wrist Wearable Industry market is segmented by Product into Medical Wearables, Fitness Trackers, and Smart Jewellery. The Fitness Trackers segment had the largest market share in 2020. Wrist wearables are commonly used these days due to the increasing need for a fitness tracking system. The rising usage of smartwatch phones and wristbands as a style statement is also leading to propel the Wrist Wearable Industry market.

Healthcare segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Wrist Wearable Industry market is segmented by End-User into Healthcare, Information Control, Entertainment, Sports and Fitness. The healthcare industry is driving the growth of the wearable wrist device market. Various reasons, such as physical activity tracking, patient records, and access to health and wellness conditions, are driving the use of these devices in the healthcare industry.

Wrist Wearable Industry Market: Regions

Wrist Wearable Industry Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. North American Wrist Wearable Industry market continues to be a significant emerging region in the global Wrist Wearable Industry Market. The advancement in smart devices and the growing need for more advanced wearable technologies and the low cost of smart wireless sensor networks are driving the Wrist Wearable Industry Market to grow in this region.

Segmentation

By Product Medical Wearables Fitness Trackers Smart Jewelry

By End-User Healthcare Information Control Entertainment Sports and Fitness



