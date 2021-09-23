Global forecast for Aircraft MRO market size to touch USD 132.04 billion by 2031

Aircraft MRO market to surpass USD 132.04 billion by 2031 from USD 83.02 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 4.75% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-31. Increased OEM presence in the MRO business, as well as the introduction of new technologies, are likely to propel market expansion in leaps and bounds in the coming years. The introduction of low-cost airlines, as well as the high level of expertise displayed by ground and maintenance crews, has accelerated the commercialization of the airline sector across the world.

Aircraft MRO refers to Overhaul, inspection, repair, or modification of an aircraft or its components. The market for aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) is divided into two categories: MRO type and geography. The market is divided into four types of MRO: airframe, engine, component, and line maintenance.

Download Sample Research Report of Biodegradable Polymer Market @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-902

Our Sample Report May Includes:

Size & share of the global market

COVID-19 business impact analysis on global market

Top market players profiles with their sales, revenue, business plans and estimations

Graphical representation of regional analysis

List of tables and figures

195+ pages full report

Note: (The sample of the research report will be deliver in less than 12 Hours. We are considering COVID-19 impact analysis in our final sample report before delivering)

Aircraft MRO Market: Key Players

Luftancsa

SIA Engineering Company

GE Aviation

SR Technics

TAP M&E

United Airlines

British Airways

HAECO

AAR Corporation

Aircraft MRO market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 4.75% in 2031

Aircraft MRO market to surpass USD 132.04 billion by 2031 from USD 83.02 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 4.75% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-31. Increased OEM presence in the MRO business, as well as the introduction of new technologies, are likely to propel market expansion in leaps and bounds in the coming years. The introduction of low-cost airlines, as well as the high level of expertise displayed by ground and maintenance crews, has accelerated the commercialization of the airline sector across the world.

Aircraft MRO Market: Segments

segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Aircraft MRO market is segmented by Aircraft type into Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Regional Jet, Others. Among these the Wide-Body category dominated the market in 2020. Wide-body aircraft is expected to grow at the highest rate throughout the projection period, owing to remarkable progress in the development of turbofan engines in recent years. Because of their complexity and costly maintenance, widebody planes have a high percentage of MRO costs.

Components segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Aircraft MRO market is segmented by Service type into Engine Overhaul, Airframe Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Modification, and Components. Among these, the Components category is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in airline firms’ spending on aircraft maintenance and replacement components. Due to increased flying frequency, maintenance and critical repairs of cargo planes contribute to the segment’s growth.

Request to Download Free Report PDF Brochure @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-902

Aircraft MRO Market: Regions

Aircraft MRO market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Aircraft MRO market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2020. In the forecast period, the Aircraft MRO market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific. Regional growth is projected to be fueled by an increase in air travel in the future years. With almost 5000 aircraft in operation, China has a greater market value. Other factors, such as increased international commerce and the need for new planes, are projected to fuel regional expansion.

Request for Discount on this Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/aircraft-mro-market/902

Segmentation

By Service Type Engine Overhaul Airframe Maintenance Line Maintenance Modification Components

By Organization Type Airline/Operator MRO Independent MRO Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) MRO

By Aircraft Type Narrow-Body Wide-Body Regional Jet Others

By Aircraft Generation Old Generation Mid Generation New Generation



Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-902

About us

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We are trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empowers clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility and responsiveness.

Details and in-depth content are available at

http://www.fatposglobal.com

Mail us:- [email protected]