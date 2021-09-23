Global trends in Augmented Intelligence market share may exceed USD 257264.19 million by 2031

Augmented Intelligence market to surpass USD 257264.19 million by 2031 from USD 12123.9 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 35.73% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-31. The global augmented intelligence market is rapidly expanding, with increased demand originating from all major industries. Many scientific discoveries about the COVID-19 pandemic have been made possible by modern and highly effective augmented intelligence technology, with a variety of implications that contribute to a better understanding of the virus and, in turn, advance patient care and critical policy decisions defending global public health. With the growing use of augmented intelligence in industries such as government, aerospace & defense, BFSI, aviation, and retail, the market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years.

Augmented intelligence is a pattern for a human-centered partnership model in which people and artificial intelligence (AI) collaborate to improve cognitive performance, such as learning, decision-making, and new experiences.

Augmented Intelligence Market: Key Players

Nvidia

Intel

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology

Xilinx

IBM

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft

Google

Facebook

Augmented Intelligence market: Segments

Machine learning segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on technology, the augmented intelligence market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, machine vision, context-aware computing, and others. The machine learning segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Healthcare segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Augmented Intelligence market is segmented by End-user into IT and telecommunications, Retail and E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, and Others. Among these, the Healthcare category is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The healthcare section is anticipated to develop considerably over the forecast period, adopted by the BFSI section.

Augmented Intelligence market: Regions

Augmented Intelligence market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Augmented Intelligence market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020 and is projected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. As a consequence of technological advancements, the region’s market has become extremely competitive. Many technical advancements are attracted by growing populations and increased buying power. In the region, the consumer electronics industry has thrived. In the region, there is a high density of consumer electronic devices, such as cellphones. This is likely to contribute to the growth of the North America augmented intelligence market

Segmentation

By Technology Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Context-Aware Computing Machine Vision Others

By Enterprise Size SMEs Large Enterprises

By End-User IT and Telecommunication Retail and E-Commerce BFSI Healthcare Others



About us

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We are trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empowers clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility and responsiveness.

