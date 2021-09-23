Size and demand for Data Analytics market expected to touch USD 246.58 billion by 2031

Data Analytics market to surpass USD 246.58 billion by 2031 from USD 24.63 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 25.91% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-31. Key factors driving the global data analytics market are the widespread adoption of advanced technologies for business operations and the rising demand for data analytics for faster decision-making processes and cost reduction. The implementation of data analytics techniques improves the efficiency and productivity of business operations and strengthens the organizational workforce.

Data can be used by a variety of organizations to boost their marketing strategies, increase their bottom line, personalize their content, and better understand their customers. Data analytics is the science of analyzing raw data to extract meaningful insights. Many data analytics processes and techniques are automated into algorithms and mechanical processes to operate on raw data for better decision-making processes. Data analytics is a broad concept that includes many different forms of data analysis. It refers to the process of analyzing data sets to draw conclusions about the information it holds.

Data Analytics Market: Key Players

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US),

SAP SE (Germany),

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

Tableau Software, LLC. (US)

SiSense Inc (US)

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India)

ThoughtSpot, Inc. (US)

Mu Sigma (US)

Looker Data Sciences, Inc. (US)

Data Analytics market: Segments

Data management segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Data Analytics market is segmented by Solution into data management, fraud and security intelligence, data monitoring, and data mining. During the projected period, the data management segment is predicted to become the largest. Every business sector requires the process of obtaining, storing, verifying, safeguarding, and transforming raw data into reliable data.

Large Enterprises segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Data Analytics market is segmented by organization size into Large Enterprises, small & medium enterprises. During the projected period, large businesses are expected to continue to grow. Large amounts of data created by diverse business sectors and customers, as well as rapid delivery of services and goods, will help data analytics expand in large businesses.

Data Analytics market: Regions

Data Analytics market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Data Analytics market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020. In the Data Analytics market, North America is expected to have the highest market size. The presence of key leaders in this region will great contribute to the growth of the market. The early adoption of advanced technologies like big data, IoT in various sectors including healthcare, education, media, and others will boost the growth of the market.

Segmentation

By Type Predictive Prescriptive Descriptive Customer Others

By Solution Data management Fraud and security intelligence Data monitoring Data mining

By Organization size Large enterprise Small enterprises medium enterprises

By Deployment Cloud On-premise

By Function Marketing analytics Sales analytics Operational analytics Accounting & finance analytics HR analytics Others



