Market size of Diamond Tools market predicted to hit USD 26.56 billion by 2031

Diamond Tools market to surpass USD 26.56 billion by 2031 from USD 16.72 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 4.74% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-31. There is a massive rise in construction activity and the trend is set to continue over the forecast period. Owing to the increasing investments in the construction industry, the demand for the diamond saw blades in rising extensively and thereby, driving the growth of the diamond tools market.

Diamond is a crystalline stone that is made up of the purest form of carbon. A diamond tool is a cutting tool that is infused with diamonds on the functional section of the tool and is used on the toughest materials. The material may granulate at micro nanoscales due to the diamond infusion. High heat resistance, cutting edge sharpness, excessive hardness, excellent heat resistance, and thermal conductivity are all characteristics of this cutting tool. Diamond tools are extensively used in Optical manufacturing industries which include lenses and mirrors and also other glass drilling works. For dressing other grinding wheels and sharpening various cutting tools, diamond abrasive wheels are used in the Abrasive Machining process.

Diamond Tools Market: Key Players

Husqvarna Group

Ehwa

Industrial Co., Ltd.

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Tyrolit, Hilti Corporation

Blount International Inc.

Saint Gobain

Robert Bosch

Diamond Tools market: Segments

segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Diamond Tools market is segmented by Type into Abrasive, Sawing Tool, Drilling Tool, Cutting Tool and Others. The abrasives tool category has the greatest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period. The elements that contribute to increased demand for floor finishing in the building sector.

Construction segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Diamond Tools market is segmented by End-use industry into Stone Processing, Transportation, Geological Prospecting, Machining, Construction, Woodworking, and Others. For the projection period, the construction industry segment is expected to have the greatest CAGR. The market for this sector is being fueled by variables that may be related to the rising desire for higher construction spending throughout the world.

Diamond Tools market: Regions

Diamond Tools market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Diamond Tools market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020 and is also expected to have the highest market size in the forecast period owing to high construction activity in the region and expansion of the automotive industry, strong governmental initiatives, and ongoing projects will boost the market in this region.

Segmentation

By Type Abrasive Sawing Tool Drilling Tool Cutting Tool Others

By Manufacturing Methods Metal Bonded Resin Bonded Plated Ceramic Bonding PCD PDC Others

By Applications Turning Fly Cutting Multi-Axis Milling Groving Borinog Others

By End-User Industry Stone Processing Transportation Geological Prospecting Machining Construction Woodworking Others



