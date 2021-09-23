Medical Robot Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2027

Medical Robot Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the medical robot market include Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Robots are becoming increasingly commonplace in the world of healthcare. The rapid growth in medical robotics is driven by a combination of many factors such as technological improvements, advances in medical imaging, and an increase in the surgeon and patient acceptance for procedures and assistance. The market is exploring paths for more scalable revenue by expanding its application areas. Robots are transporting supplies, meals, linens, lab samples, waste and other items around the hospital. The growing number of hospitals staff being affected by coronavirus is a good reason for engineers to develop medical robots for use in healthcare. To combat coronavirus spread within healthcare environmental, an automated and portable robot is used to disinfect entire hospital rooms in minutes using pulsed, full-spectrum UV rays that kill a range of infectious bacteria.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of medical robot.

Market Segmentation

The entire medical robot market has been sub-categorized into product and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Biorobots

Telepresence Robots

Pharmacy Automation

Companion Robot

Disinfection Robot

By End-User

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for medical robot market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

