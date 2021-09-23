Cloud DVR Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Nokia, Cisco Systems, COMCAST

Cloud DVR i.e. Cloud Digital Video Recorder works like Video Cassette Recorders (VCR), which records videos in the form digital signals to the hard drives. The conventional DVRs use the local hard drives to store the video files in digital formats. In case of cloud DVR, the recorded videos are stored on the centralised cloud storages, which can be accessed whenever the user requires, irrespective of time and place or devices in which the user wants to run those video files. Cloud DVRs are majorly used in storing TV shows and videos in the service provider’s data centre rather than storing them on local drives such as DVRs/set-top boxes. Conventional DVRs have many pitfalls such as storage limit and simultaneous video saving & broadcasting limits, which depends on the number of tuners used. For example, if the conventional DVR possess two tuners, then only single show can be watched while another has to be recorded. On the other hand, Cloud digital video recorder enables customers to store maximum content and save number of other shows that was being broadcasted at the same time.

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud DVR Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud DVR Market research report shows the latest market insights; current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ericsson (Sweden),Concurrent (United States),Nokia (Finland),Cisco Systems (United States),Imagine Communication (United States),Arris International (United States),Hansun Technologies,Huawei (China),ADB Limited (United Kingdom),COMCAST (United States).

Market Trend:

Time Shifting as Well as Ad-Skipping Benefits

Advent of Technologically Innovative Devices

Market Drivers:

Growth in Digitization of Television Network

The Shift to on-Demand Viewing

Opportunities:

Easier to Inspect and Analyze Consumption Cycle

Increasing Number of Cloud DVR Subscribers

The Global Cloud DVR Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Satellite, IPTV, Hybrid), Application (Commercial Use, Home Use), Chipset (HEVC (HIGH EFFICIENCY VIDEO CODING), MPEG-4 (Moving Picture Experts Group), Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



