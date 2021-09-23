By 2030, worldwide market of DNS Security Software market share to gain USD 2548.15 million by 2031

DNS Security Software market to surpass USD 2548.15 million by 2031 from USD 1042.64 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.35% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-31. One of the key factors fueling the growth of the DNS security software industry is the identification and blocking of high-risk traffic at the DNS level. Furthermore, the DNS security software industry is expected to increase due to the ability to monitor traffic for hazardous sites and scan content for viruses.

DNS (domain name system) security software protects DNS servers and the websites they serve. DNS security software routes end-user web traffic via filters that can detect malware signatures and other potentially hazardous website and media characteristics.

Download Sample Research Report of Biodegradable Polymer Market @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-913

Our Sample Report May Includes:

Size & share of the global market

COVID-19 business impact analysis on global market

Top market players profiles with their sales, revenue, business plans and estimations

Graphical representation of regional analysis

List of tables and figures

195+ pages full report

Note: (The sample of the research report will be deliver in less than 12 Hours. We are considering COVID-19 impact analysis in our final sample report before delivering)

DNS Security Software Market: Key Players

Cisco

Webroot

TitanHQ

DNSFilter

MXToolBox

Akamai

Infoblox

Comodo

F5 Networks

EfficientIP

Bluecat

DNS Security Software market: Segments

segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

DNS Security Software market is segmented by Type into Cloud-based and On-premise. The Cloud-based segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Due to its high convenience, flexibility, affordability, and low cost of deployment, this segment is gaining favor in a range of businesses. Similarly, organizations may simply scale up and down with cloud deployment. As a result, many small and medium-sized businesses believe cloud deployment to be the most effective deployment platform in recent years.

SMEs segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

DNS Security Software market is segmented by organization size into Large Enterprises and SMEs. Over the projection period, the SMEs sector is expected to increase at the fastest rate due to the need for streamlining the business processes cost-effectively across SMEs. The majority of SMEs are still testing with DNS Security Software technology; however, due to cheap infrastructure costs and transparency, the adoption rate in the SMEs category is projected to rise significantly in the next years.

Request to Download Free Report PDF Brochure @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-913

DNS Security Software market: Regions

DNS Security Software market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. DNS Security Software market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020. In the DNS Security Software market, North America is expected to have the highest market size. The region is home to some of the top key players in the market.

Request for Discount on this Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/dns-security-software-market/913

Segmentation

By Type Cloud-Based On-Premise

By Application Large Enterprises SMEs Home Users



Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-913

About us

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We are trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empowers clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility and responsiveness.

Details and in-depth content are available at

http://www.fatposglobal.com

Mail us:- [email protected]