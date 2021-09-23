USD 291.01 billion size & share expected for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by 2030

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market to surpass USD 291.01 billion by 2031 from USD 16.37 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 33.35% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-31. Government initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and associated infrastructure, rising demand for electric vehicle fast-charging infrastructure, rising prevalence of range anxiety, and increased deployment of EVs by shared mobility operators are all contributing to the overall growth of the electric vehicle charging stations market.

Electric vehicle charging stations are defined as a site where one or more EVSEs are installed. These sites can be residential, non-residential, or commercial. Electrical energy is supplied through special connectors that conform to the variety of electric charging connector standards for the recharging of plug-in electric vehicles—including electric cars, electric buses, and special-purpose electric vehicles.

Download Sample Research Report of Biodegradable Polymer Market @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-914

Our Sample Report May Includes:

Size & share of the global market

COVID-19 business impact analysis on global market

Top market players profiles with their sales, revenue, business plans and estimations

Graphical representation of regional analysis

List of tables and figures

195+ pages full report

Note: (The sample of the research report will be deliver in less than 12 Hours. We are considering COVID-19 impact analysis in our final sample report before delivering)

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Key Players

IBM Corporation

R3TEK

Oracle Corporation

Linux Foundation

Microsoft Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

LeewayHertz

Chain, Inc.

JD.com, Inc.

Itransition

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Segments

segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is segmented by Connection Type into pantograph, connectors, and wireless charging. The connectors segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to government initiatives to expand the DC fast-charging station infrastructure and increasing investment by stakeholders of electric mobility in emerging economies for developing EV charging infrastructure.

Passenger Cars segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is segmented by Vehicle Type into Passenger Cars, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Two-wheelers & Scooters. Over the projection period, the Passenger Cars sector is expected to increase at the fastest rate. The segment’s growth is attributed to the favorable government policies and subsidies for promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, growing awareness regarding the role of electric vehicles in reducing emissions, increasing fuel prices, and proactive participation by automotive OEMs in producing electric passenger vehicles.

Request to Download Free Report PDF Brochure @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-914

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Regions

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2020. In the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest market size. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the growing demand for electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan and rising government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which, in turn, is poised to increase the adoption of electric vehicles.

Request for Discount on this Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market/914

Segmentation

By Charging Level Level 1 Level 2 DC Fast Charging

By Vehicle type Passenger Cars Heavy Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Two-wheelers & Scooters

By Connection type Connectors Pantograph Wireless EV charging

By Component Hardware Software Services

By DC fast charging Fast Ultra-Fast

By Mounting type Wall Mount Pedestal Mount Ceiling Mount



Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-914

About us

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We are trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empowers clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility and responsiveness.

Details and in-depth content are available at

http://www.fatposglobal.com

Mail us:- [email protected]