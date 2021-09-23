Specialty Silica Market Size, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis & Insights 2027

Specialty Silica Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the specialty silica market include Wacker Chemie AG, TOSOH Corporation, Oriental Silicas Corporation, Kemira Oyj., Evonik Industries, PPG Industries, Inc., Imerys S.A., AkzoNobel N.V., Cabot Corporation, Solvay S.A. and W.R. Grace & Co. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand from rubber and coating industry is one of the major factor that drive the market growth. Furthermore, rising demand for high performance tire from automotive industry and growth in cosmetic and personal care industry are the factors that boost the market growth. Other factors include technological advancements, introduction of various advanced silica derivatives and growing demand of enhanced silica derivatives in various end-use industries in order to manufacture good quality products, rapid growth in urbanization are anticipated to propel the demand in near future. However, availability of substitute may hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Precipitated silica

Silica gel

Fused silica

Colloidal silica

Fumed Silica

By Application

Rubber

Agrochemicals

Oral care

Food

Dessicants

Paints & coatings

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for specialty silica market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

