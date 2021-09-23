Global Organic Milk Powder, Market size is predicted to hit USD 44.73 Billion by 2030

Global Organic Milk Powder Market to surpass USD 44.73 billion by 2030 from USD 34.76 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.3% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. This growth is anticipated due to increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for Organic Milk Powder.

The growth of online stores is also propelling the selling of high-end products. The global milk powder market is driven by factors such as a rise in the use of milk powder in baby foods and the availability of several nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin B12, thiamin, and high levels of protein. Furthermore, the milk powder market is growing due to lower storage and transportation costs.

Dried powder obtained by extracting the water from pasteurized organic whole milk is known as organic whole milk powder. Organic milk products are becoming more common than traditional milk products due to a variety of advantages such as consistency, freshness, nutrition, and health. Fermented milk ingredients, organic milk reconstitution, yogurt, ice creams, UHT milk, bakery, confectionery, and canning operations all use organic whole milk powder. The market for organic whole milk powder is growing in tandem with the growing number of consumers who prefer natural and organic foods. Furthermore, organic whole milk powder is now a popular ingredient in a variety of processed foods. Manufacturers in the organic whole milk powder industry are also conducting research and development to ensure the highest standard of quality and protection.

Global Organic Milk Powder Market: Key Players

Nestle

Organic Valley

SunOpta

Ingredia

Arla Food

Fonterra

HiPP

OMSCo

Aurora

Other Prominent Players

Global Organic Milk Powder Market: Segments

Whole milk powder segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Organic Milk Powder Market is segmented by type into Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener, Buttermilk Powder, Fat Filled Milk Powder, and Other Milk Powder. Whole milk powder segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Many consumers believe that whole milk is the most natural type of milk, but it is less common among people who are worried about their weight or who are on a special diet. Whole milk powder is higher in calories and is better for those who need a lot of them. It’s also used as a thickening agent in foods that need a thicker consistency.

Infant formula segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Organic Milk Powder Market is divided by application into Nutritional Food, Infant Formulas, Confectionaries, Baked Sweets, Savories, and Others. Over the forecast period, the infant formula segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Increased female labor force participation has increased the number of women employed outside the home, fueling the development of the infant formula industry. Infant formulas are an attractive option for working mothers who want to provide for their babies according to their needs and comfort.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased storage period and surging demand from end-users

Organic Milk Powder has induced evaporation of the moisture content, which makes them shelf-stable and extends their shelf life. These shelf-stable, nutrient-dense foods are thought to be suitable for reducing malnutrition in developing countries. Modern Organic Milk Powder has paved the way for the use of a variety of nutrient-dense ingredients to create both nutritious and appealing items.

Restraint

Additional costs associated with organic farming practices

Due to additional costs associated with adhering to organic farming practices, the cost of processing organic milk is higher than conventional milk. Moreover, keeping organic dairy cows incurs extra costs, which raises the price of organic milk, affecting the production and sales of organic whole milk powder. Pasteurized milk is also used to make organic whole milk powder on a large scale. However, the high cost of pasteurized milk as a result of the process involved in pasturing raw milk is expected to stifle the organic whole milk powder market’s growth.

Global Organic Milk Powder Market report also contains analysis on:

Organic Milk Powder Segments:

By Type Whole Milk Powder Skimmed Milk Powder Dairy Whitener Buttermilk Powder Fat Filled Milk Powder Other Milk Powder

By Application Nutritional Food Infant Formulas Confectionaries Baked Sweets Savories Others



