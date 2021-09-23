Baby Travel Systems Market to Set New Growth Story | Baby Jogger, Dorel Industries, Graco

A baby travel system is a type of pushchair that is compatible with a rear-facing car seat and usually a carrycot. The car seat and carrycot can both click in and out of the pushchair, which can be handy when you have a sleeping baby who you don’t want to wake. This normally consists of a seat unit which can be toddler seat, carrycot and car seat. This has great advantages over a normal stroller as you can leave baby to sleep in the car seat or carrycot while on the go without disturbing them.

Latest released the research study on Global Baby Travel Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Baby Travel Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights; current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Baby Travel Systems.

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Artsana USA (United States),Baby Jogger (United States),Dorel Industries Inc.(Canada),Evenflo (United States),Graco (United States),Bumbleride (Russia),Bugaboo International B.V. (The Netherlands),Britax (United Kingdom),BREVI MILANO SPA (Italy),Baby Trend Inc. (United States),Mamas and Papas (United Kingdom),Mother Care (United Kingdom).

Market Trend:

Increasing Working-Class Women Boost the Demand of Baby Strollers

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products

Market Drivers:

Increasing Birth Rates across Emerging Countries

Growing Demand for Babies Safety Concerns

Challenges:

Maximum Time Spending in Strollers Leads to Side Effects Such as Speeches and Physical Skills

Opportunities:

New Product Development Such as Introduction of Multi-Functional Convertible Strollers

Increasing Number of Customer from Online Retailer

The Global Baby Travel Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Baby Car Seats, Baby Carrier, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Baby Boutique Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket)), Age Group (0-3 Months, 4-6 Months, 7-12 Months, 13-18 Months, More Than 18 Months), Wheel Type (3 Wheels, 4 Wheels, More than 4 Wheels)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



