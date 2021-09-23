Global outlook for Telemedicine market size will reach USD 930.31 billion by 2030 , at 37.69 % CAGR

Telemedicine market to surpass USD 930.31 billion by 2030 from USD 37.69 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 37.80% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30

Factors such as the growing population, the need to expand healthcare access, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions, a physician shortage, advancements in telecommunications, government support, increasing awareness, and increasing technology adoption are all driving growth in the telehealth and telemedicine market.

Telemedicine is a method of diagnosing and treating medical conditions through the use of telecommunications networks. Information can be delivered to consultant doctors via satellite connection in the form of digital data packs using a telemedicine system that includes the required communications for medical imaging. Telemedicine physicians can use this information to evaluate patient data and prescribe medications in real-time. Telemedicine has the potential to benefit those living in distant villages and rural locations while also lowering healthcare costs. It improves efficiency by allowing shared health professional personnel to better supervise illnesses.

Telemedicine Market: Key Players

MDlive Inc.

SteadyMD Inc.

Maven, Inc.

iCliniq

HealthTap, Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc.

American Well

CVS Health

Synapse Medicine

Practo

Telemedicine Market: Segments

segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Telemedicine market is segmented by Application into Teleradiology, Tele-consultation, Tele-ICU, Tele-stroke, Tele-psychiatry, Tele-dermatology, and Other Applications. Among these, the Teleradiology category dominated the market in 2020. Due to reasons such as a rise in imaging procedures, teleradiology workflow adoption by healthcare providers, and the simplification and regulation of teleradiology operations, the teleradiology sector led the telemedicine market and accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020.

Patients segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Telemedicine market is segmented by End-User into Providers, Payers, Patients, and Other End Users. In 2020, the patient sector led the telemedicine market, accounting for the majority of revenue. Patients use telemedicine services for a variety of reasons, ranging from minor to major health concerns to emergency circumstances. Insurance firms that pay telemedicine service providers on behalf of patients make up the payers segment. Not all telemedicine services are currently covered by insurance. Patients must visit clinics to complete a session, despite the fact that Medicare supports limited telemedicine services in remote regions. In the future years, this segment is projected to grow significantly.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technology adoption in the wake of COVID-19

In the wake of the pandemic, demand for healthcare services and technologies reached an all-time high. Telemedicine, chatbots, and robots are all being used to assist gather information, reassure the public, treat patients, make diagnoses, and even create future vaccinations. Given the global lack of hospital beds and healthcare personnel, the potential of telemedicine has been stressed. Players in the telehealth industry are concentrating on developing COVID-19-based solutions to help hospitals and healthcare providers.

Restraint

Healthcare Fraud

In the field of telehealth and telemedicine, healthcare fraud is a significant topic. A patient or a physician might be exploited in a variety of ways. For example, the physician’s identity and accounts can be used to get money from the insurance company, or non-eligible or non-listed institutional providers can utilize faulty coding and billing to submit bogus claims.

Telemedicine report also contains analysis on:

Telemedicine Segments:

By Component Software & services Hardware

By Mode of delivery Cloud-based On-Premise

By Application Teleradiology Tele-consultation Tele-ICU Tele-stroke Tele-psychiatry Tele-dermatology Other Applications

By End-User Providers Payers Patients Other End Users



