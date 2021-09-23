Global trends in Global Bakery, Market size is predicted to hit USD 3.73 Billion by 2030

Global Bakery enzymes market is expected to surpass USD 3.73 billion by 2030 from USD 0.95 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. This growth is anticipated due to increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for Bakery Enzymes

Due to consumers’ busy lifestyles, they are more likely to purchase ready-made and confectionary products that are convenient to consume, especially various baked products in the food and beverage sector, which has resulted in a growing demand for baking enzymes in the food industry as demand for natural and gluten-free baked products grows along with consumer interest in organic products.

Bakery enzymes are ingredient solutions and preservation systems that allow bakers to respond quickly to customer demands for less salt, acrylamide, additives, emulsifiers, and gluten-free bread, all while ensuring that baked goods and snacks taste good. Consumers today are constantly on the lookout for baked products that are better tasting, healthier, and offer more variety and added value. Baking enzyme manufacturers are working hard to provide better solutions and products to help bakeries meet these market demands.

Global Bakery Enzymes Market: Key Players

Corbion N.V

Danisco A/S

Kerry Group

Lallemand Inc.

Novozymes

Puratos Group

Advanced Enzymes Technology Limited

BASF SE

BDF Ingredients

Other Prominent Players

Global Bakery Enzymes Market: Segments

Carbohydrates segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Bakery Enzymes market is segmented by type into carbohydrates, proteases, lipases, and others. Carbohydrates segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 due to its broad use in a variety of products, as it is used in the manufacture of a wide range of baked goods. Apart from that, carbohydrate enzymes have high thermal stability and can potentially enhance the texture of food products while also extending their shelf life. Amylase is also commonly used to improve the scale, color, and taste of finished baked goods. Supporting regulatory requirements set by the FDA for GRAS approval of carbohydrates and amylase in food products could boost demand for baking enzymes.

Wheat segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Bakery Enzymes market is divided by application into bread & rolls, biscuits & cookies, cakes & pastries, and others. Over the forecast period, the bread & rolls segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Bread is basically used as a key ingredient in widely consumed food products like pizza, burger, hotdog, and others hence is anticipated to witness continuous rise during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased storage period of bread and increasing demand from end-users

Increasing demand of Bakery Enzymes from numerous end-user industries is the key factor contributing in market growth. Baking experts collaborate closely with consumers all over the world to make delicious and appealing baked goods. In the baked goods industry, scientific interest and rigorous analysis are important for innovation. As a result, investing in research to discover and cultivate baking ingredients that assist bakers in improving baking performance and production efficiency in baked goods is a wise decision. Because of the growing population, the baked goods industry is experiencing significant growth, which is positively impacting the global baking enzymes market. The demand for high-quality bread with a longer shelf life has led to the use of additives.

Restraint

Health issues as well as strict rules and regulations

The high consumption of baking enzymes, which can cause allergies, headaches, and ulcers, is the key factor impeding the market growth. Furthermore, temperature and pH levels influence the ability of enzymes to bake, and strict rules and regulations about processing and storage prior to shipment and sales are a major issue in some European and Asian regions. Furthermore, the use of genetically modified organisms (GMO) enzymes in bakery products cause harmful diseases that are resistant to antibiotics, limiting the global baking enzymes market’s development.

Bakery Enzymes Market Segments:

By Type Carbohydrates Proteases Lipases Others

By Application Bread & rolls Biscuits & cookies Cakes & pastries Others



