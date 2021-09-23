Global trends in Omega 3 supplements market share may exceed USD 12.67 billion by 2030

Omega 3 supplements market to surpass USD 12.67 billion by 2030 from USD 5.62 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.48% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

The increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of omega 3 supplements, combined with an increase in the number of chronic diseases such as coronary heart disease and strokes, arthritis, and cancer, including prostate and colon cancer, is expected to be the major driving factor of the Omega 3 Supplement market.

Plants, nut oils, and fish, such as tuna, salmon, and halibut, as well as other marine foods like krill and algae, contain omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are a kind of essential fatty acid that is required for human health. These fatty acids are essential for brain function as well as human growth and development. Risk of Chronic illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, and arthritis are all reduced when omega 3 is consumed.

Omega 3 supplements: Key Players

Nordic Naturals Inc.

NutriGold Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Pharma Nord B.V.

i-Health Inc.

Aker BioMarine AS

Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

Pharmavite LLC

KD Pharma Group

NOW Foods

Omega 3 supplements market: Segments

Fish oil segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Omega 3 supplements market is segmented by Source into Fish Oil, Krill Oil, Algae Oil, and Others. Among these, the Fish oil category is expected to hold the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The largest source category of the global omega 3 supplement market is projected to be fish oil. Fish include a lot of vitamins and minerals that are good for the human body. The industry is projected to increase due to the numerous benefits provided by fish oil. Furthermore, the American Heart Association suggests eating fish twice a week to meet vitamin and mineral requirements.

Infant formula segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Omega 3 supplements market is segmented by Application into Food & Beverage, Nutraceutical supplement, Pharmaceutical, Infant formula, and Others. Due to rising demand for omega 3 supplements for the functional development of babies and children up to two years, Infant formula is projected to dominate the market and will continue to do so during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing FDA approvals

The market is projected to be driven by growing demand for Omega 3 Supplements due to an aging population and the incidence of chronic diseases. The influence of newer revenue-generating strategies implemented by large corporations. The rising number of regulatory approvals has had the greatest influence on the total market’s growth in recent years, among all variables.

Restraint

Unstable fish oil prices

The cost of fish and other marine oils used to extract omega-3 is high and very unstable, which is a big problem for the industry. This issue is providing a hurdle to the omega-3 market’s expansion. Raw material prices are changing, which is affecting the omega-3 industry.

Omega 3 supplements report also contains analysis on:

Omega 3 supplements Segments:

By Source Fish Oil Krill Oil Algae Oil Others

By Application Food & beverage Nutraceutical supplement Pharmaceutical Infant formula Others

By End-user Adults Geriatric Pregnant Women Children Infants



