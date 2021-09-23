Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market ,Market size is predicted to hit USD 68.12 Billion by 2030

Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market to surpass USD 68.12 billion by 2030 from USD 39.34 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.7 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. This growth is anticipated due to technological improvements and the adoption of advanced animal husbandry practices.

The world’s rising demand for livestock products is driving the compound feed and additives industry. As livestock farmers around the world strive to meet the rising demand for livestock, the demand for high-quality feed that provides the required nutrients is increasing. The growing demand for high-quality meat products, as well as increasingly stringent government regulations governing livestock products, is driving the compound feed and additives industry.

Compound feeds are feeds that are processed to help livestock grow faster. The feeds are mixed and have different nutritional qualities to help the animal’s growth stage and the particular needs of the livestock product in question. Grain, bran, soybeans, sorghum, barley, oats, corn, rice, poultry meal, meat, and bone are all common ingredients in compound feeds. Compound feed is primarily used to provide top-quality nutrients to livestock. Feed additives are supplements that are applied to livestock feed to improve the nutritional quality of the current feed or to provide therapeutic properties that can help avoid or cure diseases in the animals.

Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market: Key Players

Cargill

Kent Corporation

White Oak Mills

Wenger Group

Alltech

Hi-Pro Feeds

Alan Ritchey

Purina Animal Nutrition

Tyson Foods

Other Prominent Players

Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market: Segments

Plant segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Compound Feeds and Additives market is segmented by Source into Plant, Animal, and Others. Plant segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Corn, soybeans, oats, barley, and sorghum are the most popular feed grains used in commercial feeds. Given that the most productive livestock, such as poultry and cattle, are dependent on plant-based feeds, as well as the cost-effectiveness of such plant-based feed, the plant-based sources are expected to continue to hold the largest share of the market among the other segments.

Pellet form segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Compound Feeds and Additives market is divided by Product form into crumbles, pellet form, mash form,, and others. Over the forecast period, the pellet form segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Pellets are easier to store and transport and they can be precisely measured to avoid livestock overfeeding or underfeeding. Pellets are easier for animals to digest than other types of feed, have a higher feed density, less wastage,, and variety, and have improved mechanical feed handling on automated feed lines. The pellet form’s advantages over other feed types are expected to drive up demand for pellet form feed in the compound feed and additives industry.

Cereal ingredient segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Compound Feeds and Additives market is segmented by Ingredients into cakes and meals, cereal ingredients, supplements, milling by-products,, and Other. Cereal ingredients segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. During the forecast period, it is predicted to be the largest and fastest-growing market. Cereals are the most popular and important source of energy for livestock. Cereals are easier to come by for compound feed vendors, and they can be purchased locally from farmers. Depending on the availability of cereals in the area, the type of cereal varies from region to region. Cereals provide the high energy required by livestock and are less expensive, resulting in the cereal ingredients segment’s superiority over other segments.

Poultry feed segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Compound Feeds and Additives market is divided by livestock feeds into aquaculture feed, swine feed, ruminants feed, poultry feed,, and others. Over the forecast period, the poultry feed segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Despite the massive customer preference for poultry products, poultry products have the highest demand of all livestock products. Poultry is easier to raise, has a shorter life expectancy, and a shorter growth cycle than other animals, allowing vendors to trade a greater amount of poultry items. The poultry feed segment is driven by a large number of poultry farms and a large commercial poultry population.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Consciousness of Animal Health and Surging Demand from End Users

The world’s rising demand for livestock products is driving the compound feed and additives industry. As livestock farmers around the world strive to meet the rising demand for livestock, the demand for high-quality feed that provides the required nutrients is increasing. The growing demand for high-quality meat products, as well as increasingly stringent government regulations governing livestock products, is driving the compound feed and additives industry. Animal farmers are now becoming more conscious of animal health threats and the importance of using high-quality compound feed and feed additives to protect their products. Consumers are now becoming more conscious of the importance of high-quality compound feeds and additives, as well as the advantages of eating livestock products that have been fed high-quality feed.

Restraint

Antibiotic Restrictions in Various Countries and Volatile Raw Material Cost

However, antibiotic bans in various countries, volatile raw material costs for natural feed additives, and a tight regulatory framework are the factors most likely to stymie the compound feeds and additives market’s growth in the coming years.

Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market report also contains analysis on:

Compound Feeds and Additives Market Segments:

By Source Plant Animal Others

By Product Form Crumbles pellet form mash form Others

By Ingredients Cakes and Meals Cereal Ingredients Supplements Milling by-products Other

By Livestock Feeds Aquaculture Feed Swine Feed Ruminants Feed Poultry feed Other



