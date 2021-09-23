Propolis Market Size, Share, Industry Outlook & Global Forecast to 2027

Propolis Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the propolis market include Apis Flora, Wax Green, Comvita, MN Propolis, Polenectar, King’s Gel, Evergreen, Ponlee, Uniflora, Manuka Health New Zealand, Zhifengtang. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Demand for propolis will keep on rising due to its multiple health benefits. The majority of propolis is utilized for food and medicinal use. It is commercialized internationally for therapeutic purposes and as complementary and functional food. Russia, China, and Brazil are major propolis producing countries. Propolis is researched for several studies, particularly the effectiveness of propolis against bacterial pathogens. Many health benefits derived from propolis have been pointed out and are still further studied for more potential. Currently, propolis finds its application in tinctures, sprays, candies, ointments, creams, and toothpaste. Recently, propolis has been suggested to have a role in treating certain cancers. Favorable results from studies will create opportunities for the propolis market. New species have recently acquired economic relevance, although their taxonomic status is still pending. Despite being a product of value, it’s used is significantly neglected by some parts, which is restraining the market’s growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of propolis.

Market Segmentation

The entire Propolis market has been sub-categorized into type, application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Supercritical Extraction CO2 (SFE)

Ethanol Extracted Propolis (EEP)

Glycol Extracted Propolis (GEP)

Other

By Applications

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for propolis market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

