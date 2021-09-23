Insulin Glargine Market Size, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis & Insights 2027

Insulin Glargine Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the insulin glargine market include Sanofi-Aventis, Ganlee. Biocon. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The rising burden of diabetes drives the global insulin glargine market. As per Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, the global diabetes prevalence in 2019 is estimated to be 463 million people, rising to 578 million by 2030 and 700 million by 2045. The prevalence is higher in urban than in rural areas and high-income than in low-income countries. Further advances in insulin delivery technology will stimulate the growth of the market. Growing measures brought out for fast and convenient medical reimbursement policies will amplify treatment for diabetes and hence the demand for insulin glargine. However, lack of knowledge about diabetes treatment in rural areas will hinder the market’s growth.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Single Dose Vial

Pre-filled Syringe

By Applications

Treat type2 diabetes

Treat type1 diabetes

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for insulin glargine market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

