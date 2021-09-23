Cloud Gaming Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

The global cloud gaming addressable market size is predicted to reach USD 56.57 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.7%. The increasing adoption of online games will have a positive impact on the cloud gaming market value in the forthcoming years. The focus of game developers for the launch of high-end graphics games based on cloud services will boost the cloud gaming market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the integration of Augmented (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Technology and emphasis on next-generation networks such as 5G products and services will bolster healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Global Cloud Gaming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device (Smartphone, Laptop/Tablets, Personal Computer (PC), Smart TV and Consoles), By Streaming Type (File Streaming and Video Streaming), By End-Users (Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumers (B2C)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 12.53 billion in 2018. The cloud gaming market report offers informative insights into all the prevailing trends of the cloud gaming market analysis. It shares a comprehensive summary of all the segments and regions. It provides statistical data on all the recent developments in the market. It is created after extensive research followed by all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. It is designed with an aim to provide a clear picture of the market size. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and innovations and industry developments.

The report Lists the key Players in the Cloud Gaming Market:

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Tencent

com, Inc.

Competitive Landscape :

Collaboration Between Tencent and Nvidia will Boost Market Sales

Tencent, a Chinese multinational conglomerate holding company, specializing in internet-related products and services tied up Nvidia Corporation, an American technology company to launch cloud gaming in the mainland, the next big trend in the video gaming market. The partnership will comprise Nvidia powered Tencent Games’ START cloud gaming services. The START cloud gaming service is likely to enable healthy growth of the cloud gaming market as it will allow users access to Tencent’s AAA-rated games played on consoles and personal computers, on under-powered devices anytime, anywhere. Moreover, Senior Vice President of Tencent, Steven Ma said in a statement, “Nvidia’s leadership in building the world’s most powerful GPUs paired with their experience in cloud solutions will empower us to scale our START platform to millions of gamers. He further added, today marks a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming.” In addition, the increasing penetration of smartphones around the world will subsequently aid the adoption of cloud gaming, which in turn will favor growth of the market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

