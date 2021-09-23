Lymphoma Treatment Market to Register a CAGR of 8.3%; Increasing R&D Investments by Key Players to Augment Growth, sates Fortune Business Insights™

The global “lymphoma treatment market” size is predicted to reach USD 13.11 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The increasing R&D investments for strong pipeline candidates by prominent players will contribute positively to the lymphoma treatment market revenue in the forthcoming years. For instance, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced its clinical trial Phase I for a pipeline candidate called AG-636. The new drug will be used to treat indications of lymphoma. The growing concentration on oncology therapeutics owing to the rising cases of lymphoma in individuals will enable healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

According to the published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Lymphoma Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Others), By Disease Type (Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and Hodgkin Lymphoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 6.94 billion in 2018. The lymphoma treatment market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, therapeutics and major players in detail. Deep analysis about lymphoma treatment market status, competition pattern, types of therapeutics available, advantages and disadvantages of available therapeutics, industry development trends, emerging treatment options and macroeconomic policies, strategies of key market players has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From the prevalence of types of lymphoma to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Lymphoma Treatment Market

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Kite Pharma, Inc. / Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Driver :

Rising Cases of Blood Cancer to Spur Market Opportunities

The increasing prevalence of cancers of different forms, including blood cancer will aid the lymphoma treatment market growth during the forecast period. The growing necessity for advanced and effective therapeutics can be a crucial factor in boosting the lymphoma treatment market trends. For instance, lymphomas usually have no to minimal symptoms till the cancer hits the last stage and, in that period, an aggressive and efficient therapeutics is required for better clinical outcomes. Furthermore, the requirement for pretreatment options to administer advanced therapeutics in patients for the treatment of lymphoma will enable healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future. In addition, the demand for enhanced and better clinical outcomes for patients will create business opportunities for the lymphoma treatment market during the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Regional Analysis :

Adoption of Advanced Therapeutics to Augment Growth in North America

The lymphoma treatment market in North America stood at USD 3.33 billion in 2018 and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growing in the region is attributed to higher diagnosis and treatment rates for all these types of cancers. The increasing prevalence of lymphoma along with high adoption of advanced therapeutics will enable growth in the region during the forecast period. The rising awareness about new treatment options among patient population further favor growth in the region. In addition, the presence of major clinical stage biopharmaceutical companies along with various drugs in pipeline candidates will aid expansion in North America. The market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is projected to hold significant share in the forthcoming years owing to the new regulatory approvals of key products in the regions. The launch of advanced therapeutics, for instance, Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) by Novartis AG and is used for the treatment of B‑cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The presence of a large patient population along with prevalence of cancer will aid growth in Asia Pacific. However, limited healthcare expenditure of regions such as Latin America and the Middle East will restrict the growth of the market.

Key Segments within the Market

By Therapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Others

By Disease Type

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Hodgkin Lymphoma

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Geography