Konjac Powder Market Size, Industry Outlook and Forecast to 2027

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the konjac powder market include KonjacFoods, AuNutra Industries, Inc., Hubei Yizhi Konjac Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., NAH Foods, H and A Canada, Baoji Konjac Chemcial Co.,Ltd., Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc., Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., Bariball Agriculture, Huatao Group Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for konjac powder in various sectors is attributed to its various health benefits. The prime factors that boost the global konjac powder market include growing usage of konjac powder in the food and beverages sector as a thickening, gelling and stabilizing agent, growing health concerns, and the increasing trend for weight loss. Furthermore, increasing usage of konjac powder in pharmaceutical and personal care is supporting the global market. The global konjac powder market is projected to prosper during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to increasing adoption for a healthy diet full of fibers and rising concerns about obesity and weight loss. However, the disrupted supply chain is likely to cause certain hindrances to the market during the pandemic.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of konjac powder.

Market Segmentation

The entire konjac powder market has been sub-categorized into types and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Types

Ordinary Konjac Powder

Purified Konjac Powder

By Application

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for konjac powder market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

