Global Teleradiology Market is Witnessing High Demand for Radiologist | Fortune Business Insights

The increasing number of radiological patients is projected to enable growth in the global “teleradiology market 2020”. Recently Fortune Business Insights announced a report, titled “Teleradiology Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Mode of Imaging (X-Ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, Interventional Imaging), By Technology (Web-based Technology, Cloud-based Technology), By End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres) Geography Forecast till 2026,” which studies in detail various factors impacting growth of the market.
Key Players Operating in The Teleradiology Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Nexxrad
- Vision Radiology
- ONRAD Inc.
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- Virtual Radiologic
- Everlight Radiology
- RamSoft, Inc.
- 4ways Limited
- Argus Radiology
- RadNet, Inc.
Adoption of Digitalization to Enable Growth in Global Market
Rapid adoption of digitalization and technological upgrades in teleradiology are some factors expected to drive the global market. For instance, eRAD (a subsidiary of RadNet, Inc.) equipped Picture Archiving and Communication System at Aligned Imaging Solutions. The system is enabled to facilitate faster image processing and quick access to the image directory.
Moreover, rising emphasis on streamlining the hospital procedures is anticipated to increase the adoption of teleradiology software.
On the contrary, high cost coupled with, advanced teleradiology and lack of network infrastructure in several areas are some factors that may restrain the market.
Telerad and Zebra Strategizing Together to Lead the Market
The global teleradiology market is a progressive market and witnessing entry of new players. The competition is increasing owing to the rising opportunities in the market. Key players have adopted innovative strategies to gain higher share in the market. Some players are involved in mergers and acquisitions also. For instance, Telerad Tech and Zebra Medical Vision partnered together in 2017. The aim of partnership was to develop an intelligent teleradiological system. The system would involve integration of cloud computing and teleradiology and data analytics and deep learning. The market is anticipated to gain from certain mergers and developments. Some of the key players operating the global teleradiology market are Nexxrad, Vision Radiology, ONRAD Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Virtual Radiologic, Everlight Radiology, RamSoft, Inc., 4ways Limited, Argus Radiology, and RadNet, Inc.
