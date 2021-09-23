High-performance Wheel Market 2021 Industry Share, Size, Industry Outlook, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecast Report 2027

The global high-performance wheel market is set to gain momentum from the rapid developments and innovations in the automotive industry. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “High-performance Wheel Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Aluminum, Magnesium, Carbon Fiber), By Sales Channel Type (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Top-End Luxury, Mid-Sized Luxury and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the high-performance wheel market size was USD 22.38 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 32.92 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

A list of the renowned high-performance wheel producers operating in the global market:

MAXION Wheels

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

ESE Carbon

Accuride Corporation

Superior Industries International, Inc.

Iochpe-Maxion

Trelleborg AB

Carbon Revolution

Alcoa Wheels

Increasing Development of Environment-friendly Components to Aid Growth

The increasing air pollution is mainly caused by the automotive sector worldwide. Vehicles often release toxic greenhouse gases that result in severe damages to the human race and the environment. Governments of various countries are imposing strict rules and regulations to compel automotive manufacturers to develop environment-friendly components and vehicles. These also contain high-performance wheels and lightweight products. Hence, prominent companies are trying to keep up with the norms and are developing vehicles that are less likely to cause damage to the environment. However, increasing fluctuation in the prices of raw materials may hinder the high-performance wheel market growth in the coming years.

Aluminium Segment to Lead Fueled by Its Cost-effectiveness

Based on material type, the carbon fiber segment generated 11.1% in terms of the high-performance wheel market share in 2019. The aluminium segment is set to dominate the market for high-performance wheels in the near future because of the lightweight nature and decent appearance of these wheels. At the same time, they have less complicated designs and are more cost-effective, as compared to the carbon fiber and magnesium wheels.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market for high-performance wheels houses several companies that are currently aiming to compete against their rivals by adopting the merger and acquisition strategy. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

September 2019: Maxion Wheels acquired ZF OPENMATICS to create the world’s first fully-integrated wheel connectivity solution. The multiservice sensor is targeted at the commercial vehicle market. It will broadcast, analyze, and capture key data, such as fleet managers, tire pressure and temperature, infrastructure authorities, and wheel load.

