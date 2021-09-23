Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Outbreak: Key Trends, Growth, Insights and Forecast to 2027: COVID-19 impact

The Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Report is a comprehensive and in-depth study on the size, share, growth, trends, demand and estimation with a focus on the latest development. The report provides key statistics on the market status with highlights on various important strategic such as mergers, acquisitions, partnership and other development.

The entire ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market has been sub-categorized into end-use industry, component and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By End-Use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Component

UV Lamp

Controller Unit

Quartz Sleeve

Reactor Chamber

Others

By Application

Water Treatment

Municipality Water Treatment

Residential Water Treatment

Commercial Water Treatment

Waste Water Treatment

Air Treatment

Healthcare Facilities

Residential and Commercial

Bio-Terror Agents

Food & Beverage Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market include Halma Plc, Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Severn Trent Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., American Ultraviolet, Xenex, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, LIT Company. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

