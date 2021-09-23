Smart Home-Based Beverage Market: Strong Momentum and Growth Seen Ahead

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Smart Home-Based Beverage Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Smart Home-Based Beverage market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.
Key Players in This Report Include:
Behmor, Inc., Bevi, Breville Group Ltd., BSH Hausgerate GmbH, Coway Co., Ltd., Deâ€™Longhi S.p.A., Illy, Jura, Kuvings, Lavazza, Smart Soda Holdings, Inc., Hurom Co., Ltd.
What is Smart Home-Based Beverage Market:
The Smart Home-Based Beverage market will rise as smart home development activities increase and consumer awareness of intelligent home appliances grows. Advanced technologies, such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, are integrated into smart home-based beverage machines, allowing customers to control the device remotely. Furthermore, AI and IoT technologies assist in providing tailored features, hence improving user experience.
Influencing Trends:
- Surging demand for smart home-based beverage machines
Growth Drivers:
Increasing smart home construction activities
Growing consumer awareness on intelligent home appliances
Gaps and Opportunities:
Increasing consumer investments for the development of modular kitchens
Rising demand for energy efficiency policies and initiatives
The Global Smart Home-Based Beverage Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:
by Type (Smart Soda Machine, Smart Water Machine, Smart Espresso Machine, Smart Juice Machine), By Application (Commercial, Residential)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)
- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)
- Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)
- Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).
