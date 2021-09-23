Serverless Computing Services Market May Set New Growth Story | Amazon, Google, Microsoft

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Serverless Computing Services Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Serverless Computing Services market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Amazon (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Alibaba (China), Cloudflare (United States), TIBCO Software (United States), Stackpath (United States), Auth0 (United States)

What is Serverless Computing Services Market:

Serverless computing is a cloud computing execution model in which the cloud provider runs the server, and dynamically manages the allocation of machine resources. Serverless allows to build and run applications and services without thinking about servers. It eliminates infrastructure management tasks such as server or cluster provisioning, patching, operating system maintenance, and capacity provisioning. Rising awareness regarding benefits of serverless architecture such as increased process agility and reduced operational cost is one of the primary growth stimulants for the market. Furthermore, emergence of cloud-based technologies along with third-party vendors to manage server component is likely to stoke the growth of the market.

Influencing Trends:

The future of microservices lies in serverless and function-as-a-service

The increasing number of verticals utilizing distributed workloads



Growth Drivers:

Digital-centric business model

The powerful advantage to streamline operations



Gaps and Opportunities:

New marketplaces for functions

The emergence of IoT applications

Usage of edge computing with serverless

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



