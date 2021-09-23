AI Platform Cloud Service Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast Report 2021-2027 |Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM

The global AI Platform Cloud Service market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global AI Platform Cloud Service market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global AI Platform Cloud Service market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global AI Platform Cloud Service market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global AI Platform Cloud Service Market Research Report: Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, Infosys Limited, Amazon Web Services, Wipro Limited, Baidu Inc., Informatica, Nuance Communications, iFLYTEK, Salesforce, ZTE Corporation, H2O.ai

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global AI Platform Cloud Service industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the AI Platform Cloud Servicemanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall AI Platform Cloud Service industry.

Global AI Platform Cloud Service Market Segment By Type:

Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Hybrid Clouds AI Platform Cloud Service

Global AI Platform Cloud Service Market Segment By Application:

BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Education, Others Based

Regions Covered in the Global AI Platform Cloud Service Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global AI Platform Cloud Service market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AI Platform Cloud Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AI Platform Cloud Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AI Platform Cloud Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AI Platform Cloud Service market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Public Clouds

1.2.3 Private Clouds

1.2.4 Hybrid Clouds

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AI Platform Cloud Service Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 IT & Telecommunication

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Education

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global AI Platform Cloud Service Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 AI Platform Cloud Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 AI Platform Cloud Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 AI Platform Cloud Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 AI Platform Cloud Service Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 AI Platform Cloud Service Market Trends

2.3.2 AI Platform Cloud Service Market Drivers

2.3.3 AI Platform Cloud Service Market Challenges

2.3.4 AI Platform Cloud Service Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI Platform Cloud Service Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top AI Platform Cloud Service Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global AI Platform Cloud Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global AI Platform Cloud Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI Platform Cloud Service Revenue

3.4 Global AI Platform Cloud Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global AI Platform Cloud Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AI Platform Cloud Service Revenue in 2020

3.5 AI Platform Cloud Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players AI Platform Cloud Service Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into AI Platform Cloud Service Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 AI Platform Cloud Service Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global AI Platform Cloud Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global AI Platform Cloud Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 AI Platform Cloud Service Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global AI Platform Cloud Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global AI Platform Cloud Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa AI Platform Cloud Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Oracle Corporation

11.1.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview

11.1.3 Oracle Corporation AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.1.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

11.2 Microsoft Corporation

11.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 Microsoft Corporation AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

11.3 IBM

11.3.1 IBM Company Details

11.3.2 IBM Business Overview

11.3.3 IBM AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.3.4 IBM Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 IBM Recent Development

11.4 Google

11.4.1 Google Company Details

11.4.2 Google Business Overview

11.4.3 Google AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.4.4 Google Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Google Recent Development

11.5 Infosys Limited

11.5.1 Infosys Limited Company Details

11.5.2 Infosys Limited Business Overview

11.5.3 Infosys Limited AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.5.4 Infosys Limited Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Infosys Limited Recent Development

11.6 Amazon Web Services

11.6.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

11.6.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview

11.6.3 Amazon Web Services AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.6.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

11.7 Wipro Limited

11.7.1 Wipro Limited Company Details

11.7.2 Wipro Limited Business Overview

11.7.3 Wipro Limited AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.7.4 Wipro Limited Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Wipro Limited Recent Development

11.8 Baidu Inc.

11.8.1 Baidu Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Baidu Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Baidu Inc. AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.8.4 Baidu Inc. Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Baidu Inc. Recent Development

11.9 Informatica

11.9.1 Informatica Company Details

11.9.2 Informatica Business Overview

11.9.3 Informatica AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.9.4 Informatica Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Informatica Recent Development

11.10 Nuance Communications

11.10.1 Nuance Communications Company Details

11.10.2 Nuance Communications Business Overview

11.10.3 Nuance Communications AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.10.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development

11.11 iFLYTEK

11.11.1 iFLYTEK Company Details

11.11.2 iFLYTEK Business Overview

11.11.3 iFLYTEK AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.11.4 iFLYTEK Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 iFLYTEK Recent Development

11.12 Salesforce

11.12.1 Salesforce Company Details

11.12.2 Salesforce Business Overview

11.12.3 Salesforce AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.12.4 Salesforce Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Salesforce Recent Development

11.13 ZTE Corporation

11.13.1 ZTE Corporation Company Details

11.13.2 ZTE Corporation Business Overview

11.13.3 ZTE Corporation AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.13.4 ZTE Corporation Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 ZTE Corporation Recent Development

11.14 H2O.ai

11.14.1 H2O.ai Company Details

11.14.2 H2O.ai Business Overview

11.14.3 H2O.ai AI Platform Cloud Service Introduction

11.14.4 H2O.ai Revenue in AI Platform Cloud Service Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 H2O.ai Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

