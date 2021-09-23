Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 |Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft

The global Artificial Intelligence in Building market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Artificial Intelligence in Building market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Artificial Intelligence in Building market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Artificial Intelligence in Building market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Research Report: Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Artificial Intelligence in Building industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Artificial Intelligence in Buildingmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Artificial Intelligence in Building industry.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Segment By Type:

Solution, Service Artificial Intelligence in Building

Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Segment By Application:

Project Management, Field Management, Risk Management, Schedule Management, Other Based

Regions Covered in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Artificial Intelligence in Building market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Artificial Intelligence in Building industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence in Building market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence in Building market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence in Building market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Solution

1.2.3 Service

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Project Management

1.3.3 Field Management

1.3.4 Risk Management

1.3.5 Schedule Management

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Building Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Building Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Building Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Building Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Trends

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Drivers

2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Challenges

2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence in Building Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence in Building Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence in Building Revenue

3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence in Building Revenue in 2020

3.5 Artificial Intelligence in Building Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Artificial Intelligence in Building Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Building Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Artificial Intelligence in Building Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Artificial Intelligence in Building Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Building Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Building Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Autodesk

11.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

11.1.2 Autodesk Business Overview

11.1.3 Autodesk Artificial Intelligence in Building Introduction

11.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Building Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 IBM Company Details

11.2.2 IBM Business Overview

11.2.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence in Building Introduction

11.2.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Building Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 IBM Recent Development

11.3 Microsoft

11.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.3.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence in Building Introduction

11.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Building Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.4 Oracle

11.4.1 Oracle Company Details

11.4.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.4.3 Oracle Artificial Intelligence in Building Introduction

11.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Building Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.5 SAP

11.5.1 SAP Company Details

11.5.2 SAP Business Overview

11.5.3 SAP Artificial Intelligence in Building Introduction

11.5.4 SAP Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Building Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 SAP Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

