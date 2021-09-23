Massive IoT Market Size 2021: Production, Revenue, Price Trend By Types & Market Analysis By Application and Forecast 2021–2027 |PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft

The global Massive IoT market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Massive IoT market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Massive IoT market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Massive IoT market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Massive IoT Market Research Report: PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel, SAP, Telit, General Electric, Gemalto, AT&T

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Massive IoT industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Massive IoTmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Massive IoT industry.

Global Massive IoT Market Segment By Type:

Consumer IoT, Business IoT Massive IoT

Global Massive IoT Market Segment By Application:

Measurement, Construction, Agriculture, Logistics, Smart City, Others Based

Regions Covered in the Global Massive IoT Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Massive IoT market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Massive IoT industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Massive IoT market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Massive IoT market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Massive IoT market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Massive IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Consumer IoT

1.2.3 Business IoT

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Massive IoT Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Measurement

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Logistics

1.3.6 Smart City

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Massive IoT Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Massive IoT Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Massive IoT Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Massive IoT Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Massive IoT Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Massive IoT Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Massive IoT Market Trends

2.3.2 Massive IoT Market Drivers

2.3.3 Massive IoT Market Challenges

2.3.4 Massive IoT Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Massive IoT Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Massive IoT Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Massive IoT Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Massive IoT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Massive IoT Revenue

3.4 Global Massive IoT Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Massive IoT Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Massive IoT Revenue in 2020

3.5 Massive IoT Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Massive IoT Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Massive IoT Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Massive IoT Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Massive IoT Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Massive IoT Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Massive IoT Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Massive IoT Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Massive IoT Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Massive IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Massive IoT Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Massive IoT Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Massive IoT Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Massive IoT Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Massive IoT Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Massive IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Massive IoT Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Massive IoT Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Massive IoT Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Massive IoT Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Massive IoT Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Massive IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Massive IoT Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Massive IoT Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Massive IoT Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Massive IoT Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Massive IoT Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Massive IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Massive IoT Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Massive IoT Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Massive IoT Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Massive IoT Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Massive IoT Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Massive IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Massive IoT Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Massive IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Massive IoT Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Massive IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Massive IoT Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Massive IoT Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Massive IoT Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 PTC (ThingWorx)

11.1.1 PTC (ThingWorx) Company Details

11.1.2 PTC (ThingWorx) Business Overview

11.1.3 PTC (ThingWorx) Massive IoT Introduction

11.1.4 PTC (ThingWorx) Revenue in Massive IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 PTC (ThingWorx) Recent Development

11.2 Cisco (Jasper)

11.2.1 Cisco (Jasper) Company Details

11.2.2 Cisco (Jasper) Business Overview

11.2.3 Cisco (Jasper) Massive IoT Introduction

11.2.4 Cisco (Jasper) Revenue in Massive IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Cisco (Jasper) Recent Development

11.3 Microsoft

11.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.3.3 Microsoft Massive IoT Introduction

11.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Massive IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.4 Google

11.4.1 Google Company Details

11.4.2 Google Business Overview

11.4.3 Google Massive IoT Introduction

11.4.4 Google Revenue in Massive IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Google Recent Development

11.5 IBM

11.5.1 IBM Company Details

11.5.2 IBM Business Overview

11.5.3 IBM Massive IoT Introduction

11.5.4 IBM Revenue in Massive IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 IBM Recent Development

11.6 Intel

11.6.1 Intel Company Details

11.6.2 Intel Business Overview

11.6.3 Intel Massive IoT Introduction

11.6.4 Intel Revenue in Massive IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Intel Recent Development

11.7 SAP

11.7.1 SAP Company Details

11.7.2 SAP Business Overview

11.7.3 SAP Massive IoT Introduction

11.7.4 SAP Revenue in Massive IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 SAP Recent Development

11.8 Telit

11.8.1 Telit Company Details

11.8.2 Telit Business Overview

11.8.3 Telit Massive IoT Introduction

11.8.4 Telit Revenue in Massive IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Telit Recent Development

11.9 General Electric

11.9.1 General Electric Company Details

11.9.2 General Electric Business Overview

11.9.3 General Electric Massive IoT Introduction

11.9.4 General Electric Revenue in Massive IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.10 Gemalto

11.10.1 Gemalto Company Details

11.10.2 Gemalto Business Overview

11.10.3 Gemalto Massive IoT Introduction

11.10.4 Gemalto Revenue in Massive IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Gemalto Recent Development

11.11 AT&T

11.11.1 AT&T Company Details

11.11.2 AT&T Business Overview

11.11.3 AT&T Massive IoT Introduction

11.11.4 AT&T Revenue in Massive IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 AT&T Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

