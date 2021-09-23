Extended Warranties Service Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 |Asurion, American International Group (AIG), Assurant

The global Extended Warranties Service market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Extended Warranties Service market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Extended Warranties Service market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Extended Warranties Service market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Extended Warranties Service Market Research Report: Asurion, American International Group (AIG), Assurant, Allstate (SquareTrade), Amtrust, American Home Shield, Ally Financial, Allianz Global Assistance, Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO), Endurance Warranty Services, CarShield, CARCHEX, Corporate Warranties India

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Extended Warranties Service industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Extended Warranties Servicemanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Extended Warranties Service industry.

Global Extended Warranties Service Market Segment By Type:

Standard Protection Plan, Accidental Protection Plan Extended Warranties Service

Global Extended Warranties Service Market Segment By Application:

Automobile, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Others Based

Regions Covered in the Global Extended Warranties Service Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Extended Warranties Service market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Extended Warranties Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Standard Protection Plan

1.2.3 Accidental Protection Plan

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Extended Warranties Service Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Home Appliances

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Extended Warranties Service Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Extended Warranties Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Extended Warranties Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Extended Warranties Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Extended Warranties Service Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Extended Warranties Service Market Trends

2.3.2 Extended Warranties Service Market Drivers

2.3.3 Extended Warranties Service Market Challenges

2.3.4 Extended Warranties Service Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Extended Warranties Service Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Extended Warranties Service Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Extended Warranties Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Extended Warranties Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Extended Warranties Service Revenue

3.4 Global Extended Warranties Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Extended Warranties Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Extended Warranties Service Revenue in 2020

3.5 Extended Warranties Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Extended Warranties Service Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Extended Warranties Service Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Extended Warranties Service Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Extended Warranties Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Extended Warranties Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Extended Warranties Service Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Extended Warranties Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Extended Warranties Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Extended Warranties Service Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Extended Warranties Service Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Extended Warranties Service Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Extended Warranties Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Asurion

11.1.1 Asurion Company Details

11.1.2 Asurion Business Overview

11.1.3 Asurion Extended Warranties Service Introduction

11.1.4 Asurion Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Asurion Recent Development

11.2 American International Group (AIG)

11.2.1 American International Group (AIG) Company Details

11.2.2 American International Group (AIG) Business Overview

11.2.3 American International Group (AIG) Extended Warranties Service Introduction

11.2.4 American International Group (AIG) Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 American International Group (AIG) Recent Development

11.3 Assurant

11.3.1 Assurant Company Details

11.3.2 Assurant Business Overview

11.3.3 Assurant Extended Warranties Service Introduction

11.3.4 Assurant Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Assurant Recent Development

11.4 Allstate (SquareTrade)

11.4.1 Allstate (SquareTrade) Company Details

11.4.2 Allstate (SquareTrade) Business Overview

11.4.3 Allstate (SquareTrade) Extended Warranties Service Introduction

11.4.4 Allstate (SquareTrade) Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Allstate (SquareTrade) Recent Development

11.5 Amtrust

11.5.1 Amtrust Company Details

11.5.2 Amtrust Business Overview

11.5.3 Amtrust Extended Warranties Service Introduction

11.5.4 Amtrust Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Amtrust Recent Development

11.6 American Home Shield

11.6.1 American Home Shield Company Details

11.6.2 American Home Shield Business Overview

11.6.3 American Home Shield Extended Warranties Service Introduction

11.6.4 American Home Shield Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 American Home Shield Recent Development

11.7 Ally Financial

11.7.1 Ally Financial Company Details

11.7.2 Ally Financial Business Overview

11.7.3 Ally Financial Extended Warranties Service Introduction

11.7.4 Ally Financial Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Ally Financial Recent Development

11.8 Allianz Global Assistance

11.8.1 Allianz Global Assistance Company Details

11.8.2 Allianz Global Assistance Business Overview

11.8.3 Allianz Global Assistance Extended Warranties Service Introduction

11.8.4 Allianz Global Assistance Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Allianz Global Assistance Recent Development

11.9 Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO)

11.9.1 Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO) Company Details

11.9.2 Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO) Business Overview

11.9.3 Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO) Extended Warranties Service Introduction

11.9.4 Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO) Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Automobile Protection Corporation (APCO) Recent Development

11.10 Endurance Warranty Services

11.10.1 Endurance Warranty Services Company Details

11.10.2 Endurance Warranty Services Business Overview

11.10.3 Endurance Warranty Services Extended Warranties Service Introduction

11.10.4 Endurance Warranty Services Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Endurance Warranty Services Recent Development

11.11 CarShield

11.11.1 CarShield Company Details

11.11.2 CarShield Business Overview

11.11.3 CarShield Extended Warranties Service Introduction

11.11.4 CarShield Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 CarShield Recent Development

11.12 CARCHEX

11.12.1 CARCHEX Company Details

11.12.2 CARCHEX Business Overview

11.12.3 CARCHEX Extended Warranties Service Introduction

11.12.4 CARCHEX Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 CARCHEX Recent Development

11.13 Corporate Warranties India

11.13.1 Corporate Warranties India Company Details

11.13.2 Corporate Warranties India Business Overview

11.13.3 Corporate Warranties India Extended Warranties Service Introduction

11.13.4 Corporate Warranties India Revenue in Extended Warranties Service Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Corporate Warranties India Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

