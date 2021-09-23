Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation

The global Automotive Infotainment SoCs market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Automotive Infotainment SoCs market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Automotive Infotainment SoCs market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Automotive Infotainment SoCs market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Research Report: Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Infotainment SoCs industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Infotainment SoCsmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Infotainment SoCs industry.

Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Segment By Type:

Head Unit, Sound System, Others

Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Segment By Application:

Compact Cars, Mid-Size Cars, SUVs, Luxury Cars, LCVs, HCVs

Regions Covered in the Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Automotive Infotainment SoCs market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Infotainment SoCs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Infotainment SoCs market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Infotainment SoCs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Infotainment SoCs market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Infotainment SoCs Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Head Unit

1.2.3 Sound System

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Compact Cars

1.3.3 Mid-Size Cars

1.3.4 SUVs

1.3.5 Luxury Cars

1.3.6 LCVs

1.3.7 HCVs

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Infotainment SoCs Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Infotainment SoCs Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Infotainment SoCs Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Infotainment SoCs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Infotainment SoCs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Infotainment SoCs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Infotainment SoCs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Infotainment SoCs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Infotainment SoCs Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Infotainment SoCs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive Infotainment SoCs Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive Infotainment SoCs Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Automotive Infotainment SoCs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Infotainment SoCs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Texas Instruments

12.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.1.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Texas Instruments Automotive Infotainment SoCs Products Offered

12.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.2 ON Semiconductor Corporation

12.2.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 ON Semiconductor Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ON Semiconductor Corporation Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ON Semiconductor Corporation Automotive Infotainment SoCs Products Offered

12.2.5 ON Semiconductor Corporation Recent Development

12.3 NVIDIA Corporation

12.3.1 NVIDIA Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 NVIDIA Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 NVIDIA Corporation Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 NVIDIA Corporation Automotive Infotainment SoCs Products Offered

12.3.5 NVIDIA Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation

12.4.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Automotive Infotainment SoCs Products Offered

12.4.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

12.5.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Automotive Infotainment SoCs Products Offered

12.5.5 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Infineon Technologies AG

12.6.1 Infineon Technologies AG Corporation Information

12.6.2 Infineon Technologies AG Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Infineon Technologies AG Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Infineon Technologies AG Automotive Infotainment SoCs Products Offered

12.6.5 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Development

12.7 NXP Semiconductors

12.7.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.7.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Infotainment SoCs Products Offered

12.7.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

12.8 STMicroelectronics

12.8.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.8.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive Infotainment SoCs Products Offered

12.8.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

12.9 Intel Corporation

12.9.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Intel Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Intel Corporation Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Intel Corporation Automotive Infotainment SoCs Products Offered

12.9.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.10 NEC Corporation

12.10.1 NEC Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 NEC Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 NEC Corporation Automotive Infotainment SoCs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 NEC Corporation Automotive Infotainment SoCs Products Offered

12.10.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

13.1 Automotive Infotainment SoCs Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Infotainment SoCs Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

