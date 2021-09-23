Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market 2021 Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape | FLIR Systems, Fluke, SATIR

“

The report titled Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Civil Infrared Thermal Imager report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Civil Infrared Thermal Imager report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

FLIR Systems, Fluke, SATIR, Lynred, Wuhan Guide Infrared, Zhejiang Dali Technology, Nippon Avionics, Opgal, L-3, Elbit, DRS, General Dynamics GIT, Testo, ISG Infrasys, Bullard, Teledyne, Thales, CMC Electronics, MSA, Bosch, Sensors Unlimited, Scott, Xenics, SEEK Thermal, Raytron Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Uncooled Infrared Thermal Imager

Refrigeration Infrared Thermal Imager



Market Segmentation by Application:

Security Monitoring

Personal Consumption

Assisted Driving

Industrial Monitoring

Power Monitoring

Medical Quarantine

Others



The Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Civil Infrared Thermal Imager industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Uncooled Infrared Thermal Imager

1.2.3 Refrigeration Infrared Thermal Imager

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Security Monitoring

1.3.3 Personal Consumption

1.3.4 Assisted Driving

1.3.5 Industrial Monitoring

1.3.6 Power Monitoring

1.3.7 Medical Quarantine

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 FLIR Systems

12.1.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 FLIR Systems Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 FLIR Systems Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 FLIR Systems Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

12.1.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development

12.2 Fluke

12.2.1 Fluke Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fluke Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fluke Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Fluke Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

12.2.5 Fluke Recent Development

12.3 SATIR

12.3.1 SATIR Corporation Information

12.3.2 SATIR Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SATIR Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SATIR Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

12.3.5 SATIR Recent Development

12.4 Lynred

12.4.1 Lynred Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lynred Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Lynred Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Lynred Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

12.4.5 Lynred Recent Development

12.5 Wuhan Guide Infrared

12.5.1 Wuhan Guide Infrared Corporation Information

12.5.2 Wuhan Guide Infrared Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wuhan Guide Infrared Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Wuhan Guide Infrared Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

12.5.5 Wuhan Guide Infrared Recent Development

12.6 Zhejiang Dali Technology

12.6.1 Zhejiang Dali Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Zhejiang Dali Technology Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Zhejiang Dali Technology Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Zhejiang Dali Technology Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

12.6.5 Zhejiang Dali Technology Recent Development

12.7 Nippon Avionics

12.7.1 Nippon Avionics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nippon Avionics Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nippon Avionics Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nippon Avionics Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

12.7.5 Nippon Avionics Recent Development

12.8 Opgal

12.8.1 Opgal Corporation Information

12.8.2 Opgal Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Opgal Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Opgal Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

12.8.5 Opgal Recent Development

12.9 L-3

12.9.1 L-3 Corporation Information

12.9.2 L-3 Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 L-3 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 L-3 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

12.9.5 L-3 Recent Development

12.10 Elbit

12.10.1 Elbit Corporation Information

12.10.2 Elbit Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Elbit Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Elbit Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

12.10.5 Elbit Recent Development

12.12 General Dynamics GIT

12.12.1 General Dynamics GIT Corporation Information

12.12.2 General Dynamics GIT Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 General Dynamics GIT Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 General Dynamics GIT Products Offered

12.12.5 General Dynamics GIT Recent Development

12.13 Testo

12.13.1 Testo Corporation Information

12.13.2 Testo Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Testo Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Testo Products Offered

12.13.5 Testo Recent Development

12.14 ISG Infrasys

12.14.1 ISG Infrasys Corporation Information

12.14.2 ISG Infrasys Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 ISG Infrasys Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ISG Infrasys Products Offered

12.14.5 ISG Infrasys Recent Development

12.15 Bullard

12.15.1 Bullard Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bullard Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Bullard Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Bullard Products Offered

12.15.5 Bullard Recent Development

12.16 Teledyne

12.16.1 Teledyne Corporation Information

12.16.2 Teledyne Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Teledyne Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Teledyne Products Offered

12.16.5 Teledyne Recent Development

12.17 Thales

12.17.1 Thales Corporation Information

12.17.2 Thales Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Thales Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Thales Products Offered

12.17.5 Thales Recent Development

12.18 CMC Electronics

12.18.1 CMC Electronics Corporation Information

12.18.2 CMC Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 CMC Electronics Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 CMC Electronics Products Offered

12.18.5 CMC Electronics Recent Development

12.19 MSA

12.19.1 MSA Corporation Information

12.19.2 MSA Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 MSA Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 MSA Products Offered

12.19.5 MSA Recent Development

12.20 Bosch

12.20.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.20.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Bosch Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Bosch Products Offered

12.20.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.21 Sensors Unlimited

12.21.1 Sensors Unlimited Corporation Information

12.21.2 Sensors Unlimited Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Sensors Unlimited Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Sensors Unlimited Products Offered

12.21.5 Sensors Unlimited Recent Development

12.22 Scott

12.22.1 Scott Corporation Information

12.22.2 Scott Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Scott Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Scott Products Offered

12.22.5 Scott Recent Development

12.23 Xenics

12.23.1 Xenics Corporation Information

12.23.2 Xenics Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Xenics Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Xenics Products Offered

12.23.5 Xenics Recent Development

12.24 SEEK Thermal

12.24.1 SEEK Thermal Corporation Information

12.24.2 SEEK Thermal Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 SEEK Thermal Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 SEEK Thermal Products Offered

12.24.5 SEEK Thermal Recent Development

12.25 Raytron Technology

12.25.1 Raytron Technology Corporation Information

12.25.2 Raytron Technology Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Raytron Technology Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Raytron Technology Products Offered

12.25.5 Raytron Technology Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Industry Trends

13.2 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Drivers

13.3 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Challenges

13.4 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”