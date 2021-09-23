Hard Luggage Bags Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Samsonite, VIP Industries, VF Corporation

“

The report titled Global Hard Luggage Bags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hard Luggage Bags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hard Luggage Bags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hard Luggage Bags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hard Luggage Bags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hard Luggage Bags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hard Luggage Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hard Luggage Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hard Luggage Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hard Luggage Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hard Luggage Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hard Luggage Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Samsonite, VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Delsey, Briggs & Riley, Rimowa, Travelpro, Tommy Hilfiger, Victorinox, Olympia, Fox Luggage, Skyway, Traveler’s Choice, ACE, Diplomat, EMINENT

Market Segmentation by Product:

Less than 20 Inches

20-28 Inches

Above 28 Inches



Market Segmentation by Application:

Specialist Retailers

Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Others



The Hard Luggage Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hard Luggage Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hard Luggage Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hard Luggage Bags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hard Luggage Bags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hard Luggage Bags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hard Luggage Bags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hard Luggage Bags market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hard Luggage Bags Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hard Luggage Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Less than 20 Inches

1.2.3 20-28 Inches

1.2.4 Above 28 Inches

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hard Luggage Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Specialist Retailers

1.3.3 Hypermarkets

1.3.4 E-Commerce

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hard Luggage Bags Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hard Luggage Bags Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Hard Luggage Bags Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Hard Luggage Bags, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Hard Luggage Bags Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Hard Luggage Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Hard Luggage Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Hard Luggage Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Hard Luggage Bags Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Hard Luggage Bags Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Hard Luggage Bags Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Hard Luggage Bags Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Hard Luggage Bags Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Hard Luggage Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Hard Luggage Bags Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Hard Luggage Bags Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Hard Luggage Bags Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hard Luggage Bags Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Hard Luggage Bags Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hard Luggage Bags Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Hard Luggage Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Hard Luggage Bags Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Hard Luggage Bags Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hard Luggage Bags Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hard Luggage Bags Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hard Luggage Bags Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Hard Luggage Bags Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Hard Luggage Bags Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Hard Luggage Bags Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Hard Luggage Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Hard Luggage Bags Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Hard Luggage Bags Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hard Luggage Bags Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Hard Luggage Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Hard Luggage Bags Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Hard Luggage Bags Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hard Luggage Bags Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Hard Luggage Bags Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Hard Luggage Bags Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Hard Luggage Bags Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Hard Luggage Bags Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hard Luggage Bags Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Hard Luggage Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Hard Luggage Bags Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Hard Luggage Bags Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Hard Luggage Bags Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Hard Luggage Bags Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Hard Luggage Bags Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Hard Luggage Bags Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Hard Luggage Bags Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Hard Luggage Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Hard Luggage Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Hard Luggage Bags Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Hard Luggage Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Hard Luggage Bags Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Hard Luggage Bags Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Hard Luggage Bags Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Hard Luggage Bags Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Hard Luggage Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Hard Luggage Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Hard Luggage Bags Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Hard Luggage Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Hard Luggage Bags Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Hard Luggage Bags Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Hard Luggage Bags Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Hard Luggage Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Hard Luggage Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Hard Luggage Bags Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Hard Luggage Bags Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hard Luggage Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Hard Luggage Bags Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hard Luggage Bags Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hard Luggage Bags Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Hard Luggage Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Hard Luggage Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Hard Luggage Bags Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Hard Luggage Bags Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hard Luggage Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Hard Luggage Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Hard Luggage Bags Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Hard Luggage Bags Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hard Luggage Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hard Luggage Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hard Luggage Bags Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hard Luggage Bags Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Samsonite

12.1.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsonite Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Samsonite Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Samsonite Hard Luggage Bags Products Offered

12.1.5 Samsonite Recent Development

12.2 VIP Industries

12.2.1 VIP Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 VIP Industries Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 VIP Industries Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 VIP Industries Hard Luggage Bags Products Offered

12.2.5 VIP Industries Recent Development

12.3 VF Corporation

12.3.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 VF Corporation Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 VF Corporation Hard Luggage Bags Products Offered

12.3.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Delsey

12.4.1 Delsey Corporation Information

12.4.2 Delsey Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Delsey Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Delsey Hard Luggage Bags Products Offered

12.4.5 Delsey Recent Development

12.5 Briggs & Riley

12.5.1 Briggs & Riley Corporation Information

12.5.2 Briggs & Riley Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Briggs & Riley Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Briggs & Riley Hard Luggage Bags Products Offered

12.5.5 Briggs & Riley Recent Development

12.6 Rimowa

12.6.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rimowa Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Rimowa Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Rimowa Hard Luggage Bags Products Offered

12.6.5 Rimowa Recent Development

12.7 Travelpro

12.7.1 Travelpro Corporation Information

12.7.2 Travelpro Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Travelpro Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Travelpro Hard Luggage Bags Products Offered

12.7.5 Travelpro Recent Development

12.8 Tommy Hilfiger

12.8.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tommy Hilfiger Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Tommy Hilfiger Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tommy Hilfiger Hard Luggage Bags Products Offered

12.8.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Development

12.9 Victorinox

12.9.1 Victorinox Corporation Information

12.9.2 Victorinox Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Victorinox Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Victorinox Hard Luggage Bags Products Offered

12.9.5 Victorinox Recent Development

12.10 Olympia

12.10.1 Olympia Corporation Information

12.10.2 Olympia Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Olympia Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Olympia Hard Luggage Bags Products Offered

12.10.5 Olympia Recent Development

12.12 Skyway

12.12.1 Skyway Corporation Information

12.12.2 Skyway Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Skyway Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Skyway Products Offered

12.12.5 Skyway Recent Development

12.13 Traveler’s Choice

12.13.1 Traveler’s Choice Corporation Information

12.13.2 Traveler’s Choice Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Traveler’s Choice Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Traveler’s Choice Products Offered

12.13.5 Traveler’s Choice Recent Development

12.14 ACE

12.14.1 ACE Corporation Information

12.14.2 ACE Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 ACE Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ACE Products Offered

12.14.5 ACE Recent Development

12.15 Diplomat

12.15.1 Diplomat Corporation Information

12.15.2 Diplomat Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Diplomat Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Diplomat Products Offered

12.15.5 Diplomat Recent Development

12.16 EMINENT

12.16.1 EMINENT Corporation Information

12.16.2 EMINENT Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 EMINENT Hard Luggage Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 EMINENT Products Offered

12.16.5 EMINENT Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Hard Luggage Bags Industry Trends

13.2 Hard Luggage Bags Market Drivers

13.3 Hard Luggage Bags Market Challenges

13.4 Hard Luggage Bags Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Hard Luggage Bags Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”