Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 |Mapmygenome, Karmagenes, Helix OpCo LLC

The global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Research Report: Mapmygenome, Karmagenes, Helix OpCo LLC, Full Genome Corporation, FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene), Easy DNA, Color Genomics, MyHeritage, Living DNA, Identigene, Ancestry, 23andMe, Pathway Genomics, Genesis Healthcare

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC)manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) industry.

Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Segment By Type:

Carrier Testing, Predictive Testing, Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing, Others Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC)

Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Segment By Application:

Online Platforms, Over-the-Counter Based

Regions Covered in the Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Carrier Testing

1.2.3 Predictive Testing

1.2.4 Ancestry & Relationship Testing

1.2.5 Nutrigenomics Testing

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Online Platforms

1.3.3 Over-the-Counter

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Trends

2.3.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Revenue

3.4 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Mapmygenome

11.1.1 Mapmygenome Company Details

11.1.2 Mapmygenome Business Overview

11.1.3 Mapmygenome Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.1.4 Mapmygenome Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Mapmygenome Recent Development

11.2 Karmagenes

11.2.1 Karmagenes Company Details

11.2.2 Karmagenes Business Overview

11.2.3 Karmagenes Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.2.4 Karmagenes Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Karmagenes Recent Development

11.3 Helix OpCo LLC

11.3.1 Helix OpCo LLC Company Details

11.3.2 Helix OpCo LLC Business Overview

11.3.3 Helix OpCo LLC Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.3.4 Helix OpCo LLC Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Helix OpCo LLC Recent Development

11.4 Full Genome Corporation

11.4.1 Full Genome Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 Full Genome Corporation Business Overview

11.4.3 Full Genome Corporation Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.4.4 Full Genome Corporation Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Full Genome Corporation Recent Development

11.5 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene)

11.5.1 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene) Company Details

11.5.2 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene) Business Overview

11.5.3 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene) Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.5.4 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene) Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene) Recent Development

11.6 Easy DNA

11.6.1 Easy DNA Company Details

11.6.2 Easy DNA Business Overview

11.6.3 Easy DNA Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.6.4 Easy DNA Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Easy DNA Recent Development

11.7 Color Genomics

11.7.1 Color Genomics Company Details

11.7.2 Color Genomics Business Overview

11.7.3 Color Genomics Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.7.4 Color Genomics Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Color Genomics Recent Development

11.8 MyHeritage

11.8.1 MyHeritage Company Details

11.8.2 MyHeritage Business Overview

11.8.3 MyHeritage Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.8.4 MyHeritage Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 MyHeritage Recent Development

11.9 Living DNA

11.9.1 Living DNA Company Details

11.9.2 Living DNA Business Overview

11.9.3 Living DNA Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.9.4 Living DNA Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Living DNA Recent Development

11.10 Identigene

11.10.1 Identigene Company Details

11.10.2 Identigene Business Overview

11.10.3 Identigene Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.10.4 Identigene Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Identigene Recent Development

11.11 Ancestry

11.11.1 Ancestry Company Details

11.11.2 Ancestry Business Overview

11.11.3 Ancestry Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.11.4 Ancestry Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Ancestry Recent Development

11.12 23andMe

11.12.1 23andMe Company Details

11.12.2 23andMe Business Overview

11.12.3 23andMe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.12.4 23andMe Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 23andMe Recent Development

11.13 Pathway Genomics

11.13.1 Pathway Genomics Company Details

11.13.2 Pathway Genomics Business Overview

11.13.3 Pathway Genomics Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.13.4 Pathway Genomics Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Pathway Genomics Recent Development

11.14 Genesis Healthcare

11.14.1 Genesis Healthcare Company Details

11.14.2 Genesis Healthcare Business Overview

11.14.3 Genesis Healthcare Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Introduction

11.14.4 Genesis Healthcare Revenue in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Genesis Healthcare Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

