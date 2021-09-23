Cancer Genomic Testing Market Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 |Myriad Genetics, Centogene AG, Color Genomics

The global Cancer Genomic Testing market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Cancer Genomic Testing market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Cancer Genomic Testing market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Cancer Genomic Testing market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Research Report: Myriad Genetics, Centogene AG, Color Genomics, Quest Diagnostics, 23andMe Inc., Gene By Gene Ltd., LabCorp, Positive Bioscience, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Cancer Genomic Testing industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Cancer Genomic Testingmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Cancer Genomic Testing industry.

Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Segment By Type:

Breast Cancer Genomic Testing, Lung Cancer Genomic Testing, Blood Cancer Genomic Testing, Liver Cancer Genomic Testing, Stomach Cancer Genomic Testing, Others Cancer Genomic Testing

Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Segment By Application:

Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Others Based

Regions Covered in the Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Cancer Genomic Testing market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cancer Genomic Testing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cancer Genomic Testing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cancer Genomic Testing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cancer Genomic Testing market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Breast Cancer Genomic Testing

1.2.3 Lung Cancer Genomic Testing

1.2.4 Blood Cancer Genomic Testing

1.2.5 Liver Cancer Genomic Testing

1.2.6 Stomach Cancer Genomic Testing

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.3.5 Academic and Research Institutes

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Cancer Genomic Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Cancer Genomic Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Cancer Genomic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Cancer Genomic Testing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Cancer Genomic Testing Market Trends

2.3.2 Cancer Genomic Testing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Cancer Genomic Testing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Cancer Genomic Testing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cancer Genomic Testing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Cancer Genomic Testing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Cancer Genomic Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cancer Genomic Testing Revenue

3.4 Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cancer Genomic Testing Revenue in 2020

3.5 Cancer Genomic Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Cancer Genomic Testing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Cancer Genomic Testing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Cancer Genomic Testing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Cancer Genomic Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cancer Genomic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Cancer Genomic Testing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Cancer Genomic Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cancer Genomic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Myriad Genetics

11.1.1 Myriad Genetics Company Details

11.1.2 Myriad Genetics Business Overview

11.1.3 Myriad Genetics Cancer Genomic Testing Introduction

11.1.4 Myriad Genetics Revenue in Cancer Genomic Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Development

11.2 Centogene AG

11.2.1 Centogene AG Company Details

11.2.2 Centogene AG Business Overview

11.2.3 Centogene AG Cancer Genomic Testing Introduction

11.2.4 Centogene AG Revenue in Cancer Genomic Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Centogene AG Recent Development

11.3 Color Genomics

11.3.1 Color Genomics Company Details

11.3.2 Color Genomics Business Overview

11.3.3 Color Genomics Cancer Genomic Testing Introduction

11.3.4 Color Genomics Revenue in Cancer Genomic Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Color Genomics Recent Development

11.4 Quest Diagnostics

11.4.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details

11.4.2 Quest Diagnostics Business Overview

11.4.3 Quest Diagnostics Cancer Genomic Testing Introduction

11.4.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Cancer Genomic Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development

11.5 23andMe Inc.

11.5.1 23andMe Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 23andMe Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 23andMe Inc. Cancer Genomic Testing Introduction

11.5.4 23andMe Inc. Revenue in Cancer Genomic Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 23andMe Inc. Recent Development

11.6 Gene By Gene Ltd.

11.6.1 Gene By Gene Ltd. Company Details

11.6.2 Gene By Gene Ltd. Business Overview

11.6.3 Gene By Gene Ltd. Cancer Genomic Testing Introduction

11.6.4 Gene By Gene Ltd. Revenue in Cancer Genomic Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Gene By Gene Ltd. Recent Development

11.7 LabCorp

11.7.1 LabCorp Company Details

11.7.2 LabCorp Business Overview

11.7.3 LabCorp Cancer Genomic Testing Introduction

11.7.4 LabCorp Revenue in Cancer Genomic Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 LabCorp Recent Development

11.8 Positive Bioscience

11.8.1 Positive Bioscience Company Details

11.8.2 Positive Bioscience Business Overview

11.8.3 Positive Bioscience Cancer Genomic Testing Introduction

11.8.4 Positive Bioscience Revenue in Cancer Genomic Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Positive Bioscience Recent Development

11.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.9.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

11.9.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview

11.9.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Cancer Genomic Testing Introduction

11.9.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Cancer Genomic Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

11.10 Illumina, Inc.

11.10.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Illumina, Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Illumina, Inc. Cancer Genomic Testing Introduction

11.10.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Genomic Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Development

11.11 Agilent Technologies

11.11.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

11.11.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

11.11.3 Agilent Technologies Cancer Genomic Testing Introduction

11.11.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Cancer Genomic Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

11.12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

11.12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Cancer Genomic Testing Introduction

11.12.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Cancer Genomic Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

