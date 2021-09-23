AI in Manufacturing Market Will Boast Developments in Global Industry by 2021-2026

The Latest research coverage on AI in Manufacturing Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identifly potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

What is AI in Manufacturing?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some manufacturers across the world are presently confronting grave challenges and will likely face continued downward pressure on the demand, production, and revenues as the COVID-19 intensifies in later 2020. Artificial intelligence has been one of the fastest-growing technologies in recent years. Enhancement in automation in the manufacturing industry and the rise in demand for big data integration boost the growth of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing market. According to researchers of the Oxford Martin School, around 47% of the total U.S. employment is at risk owing to the influence of advances in AI. Thus, AI possesses a great threat to humanity, thereby hampering the growth of the artificial intelligence in the manufacturing market.

Major & Emerging Players in AI in Manufacturing Market:-

NVIDIA Corporation (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Alphabet Inc. (Google) (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Siemens AG (Germany),Oracle Corporation (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Rockwell Automation Inc. (United States),Cisco Systems Inc., (United States),General Electric Company (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Hardware (Processor, Memory, Network), Software (AI Solutions, AI Platform), Services (Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance)), Application (Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection, Material Movement, Production Planning, Field Services, Quality Control, Cybersecurity, Industrial Robots, Reclaimation), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise), Industry Vertical (Automobile, Energy and Power, Pharmaceuticals, Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing, Semiconductors and Electronics, Food & Beverages, Others), Technology (Machine Learning (Deep Learning, Supervised Learning, Reinforced Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Others), Natural Language Processing, Context-aware Computing, Computer Vision)

Market Trends:

Promising Government Initiatives & Investments in Developing Nations

Improving computing power

Increasing venture capital investments

Market Drivers:

The widespread usage of machine vision cameras in manufacturing applications

Increasingly large and complex dataset

Evolving Industrial IoT and automation

Challenges:

Limited skilled workforce

The significant financial and operational impact of COVID-19 outbreak on manufacturing

Opportunities:

Growth in operational efficiency of manufacturing plants

Application of AI for intelligent business process

Adoption of automation technologies to curb the effects of COVID-19

What are the market factors that are explained in the AI in Manufacturing Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

