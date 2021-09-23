Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story

The Latest research coverage on Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identifly potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

What is Satellite Manufacturing and Launch?

Satellites are systems that launched into space to offer various services. It is designed specifically as per their intended application. Satellite offers different services including communications, remote sensing, telemetry, surveillance, and others. According to the orbit, location satellites are also diversified into LEO satellites, Sun-synchronous Orbit satellites, and GEO satellites. Based on the size of satellite it is classified into large, medium-sized, mini, micro, nano, pico, and femto-satellites. Huge demand in of satellites for military and defense applications will help to boost global satellite manufacturing and launch market.

On 19th October 2018, Vector, a leading microsatellite launch company comprised of New Space and enterprise software industry veterans from SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, McDonnell Douglas, Boeing, Sea Launch and VMware, today announced that it has secured $70M in a Series B funding round led by Kodem Growth Partners, in conjunction with Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners

Major & Emerging Players in Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market:-

Arianespace (France),Lockheed Martin (United States),SpaceX (United States),Thales Group (France), Airbus Defence and Space (Germany), Boeing Defence (United States), GeoOptics (Canada), Innovative Solutions in Space (Netherlands), ISS Reshetnev (Russia), Orbital ATK (United States),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites, Geostationary (GEO) Satellites, Sun-Synchronous Orbit Satellites), Application (Communications Satellites, Navigation Satellites, Reconnaissance Satellites, Remote Sensing Satellites, Others), End User (Internet Services, Navigation, Weather Forecast)

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand Due To Global Positioning Services (GPS) Services

Growing Demand for Nano and Microsatellite

Market Drivers:

Huge Demand In Of Satellites For Military And Defense Applications

Growing demand from UAVs and modern equipment

Escalating Penetration across the Globe

Challenges:

Satellite Launch Industry Suffers From Program Delays

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for High Power and HTS Due To the Expanding Internet Connectivity

Innovative and Advanced Image-Enhancing Devices Such As High-Resolution Cameras and Remote-Sensing Technology

