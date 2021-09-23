Chromic Acid Market: A Compelling Long-Term Growth Story || Top Players – Lanxess AG ,Hunter Chemical, LLC ,Sisecam Chemicals

The Latest research coverage on Chromic Acid Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identifly potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

What is Chromic Acid?

Chromic Acid also known as Tetraoxochromic acid is a concentrated mixture of sulphuric acid added to the dichromate. This mixture comprises of solid chromium trioxide and other minor compounds. The chromic acid can be formed into two major sub products, which are dichromic acid and molecular chromic acid. Chromic acids physical properties make it an excellent detergent especially for glass cleaning. Other than that the major application of chromic acid is for coating. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the biggest market of chromic acid.

In 2020, Sun Chemical, which is a subsidiary of DIC Corporation and is famously known as worldâ€™s largest producer of printer inks and pigments has announced completion of acquisition of Sensient Imaging Technologies. The new acquisition will expand DIC and Sun chemicalâ€™s inkjet ink capabilities along with other complimentary technologies.

Major & Emerging Players in Chromic Acid Market:-

Lanxess AG (Germany) ,Hunter Chemical, LLC (United States) ,Sisecam Chemicals (Turkey) ,Elementis Plc (United Kingdom) ,MidUral Group (Russia) ,Atotech (United Kingdom) ,Sun Chemical (United States) ,Chongqing Minfeng Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) ,China National Bluestar Co, Ltd. (China) ,Hubei Zhenhua chemical Co., Ltd. (China),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Coating, Detergent, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Grade (Laboratory Grade, Industrial Grade), Sub Products (Molecular Chromic Acid, Dichromic Acid)

Market Trends:

Coating Accounts for Largest Market Share

Market Drivers:

Growth in the End User Industries

Increasing Industrialisation has led to Growing Demand for Coating and Painting which indirectly has led to Growth of Chromic Acid

Challenges:

Large Number of Local and Global Players Manufacturing Chromic Acid are Present in the Market

Opportunities:

Developing Countries in Africa and Latin America has Huge Opportunity to Grow

