Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market 2021-2027 Size and Share, Recent Enhancements and Regional Analysis

As per study key players of this market are OneLogin, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Ping Identity Corporation, Salesforce.com, inc, Microsoft Corporation, Connectis, Gemalto, Capgemini and One Identity LLC among other

Identity as a service (IDaaS) market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 22.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on identity as a service (IDaaS) market provides analysis and insights regarding the several factors such as growing security concerns both in the public and private sector enhanced the demand for cloud-based sector in the market.

Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Dynamics:

Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Scope and Market Size

Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, service type, enterprise size, access type, application and end-use industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of deployment type, the Global identity as a service (IDaaS) market has been segmented into public, private and hybrid.

On the basis of service type, the identity as a service (IDaaS) market has been segmented into on-site and in-house.

On the basis of enterprise size, the identity as a service (IDaaS) market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Based on access type, the identity as a service (IDaaS) market has been segmented into single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, compliance management, directory services, provisioning, password management, and others.

Based on application, the identity as a service (IDaaS) market has been segmented into document verification, authentication/identification, and screening.

Identity as a service (IDaaS) market has also been segmented on the basis of end–user industry into government, retail & consumer electronics, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, energy & utility, healthcare, automotive, and others.

Important Features of the Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Report:

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- CA Technologies, Centrify, Ilantus Technologies Private Limited, Exostar, iWelcome, JumpCloud, Inc., Okta, Inc.,

Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Type (Public, Private, Hybrid),

Service Type (On-Site, In-House),

Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises),

Access Type (Single Sign-On, Multi-factor Authentication, Compliance Management, Directory Services, Provisioning, Password Management, Others),

Application (Document Verification, Authentication/identification, Screening),

End-Use Industry (Government, Retail & Consumer Electronics, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Automotive, Others),

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Float-Zone Silicon

Chapter 4: Presenting Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

