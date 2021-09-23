Global Outlook on the Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market 2021 Financial Insights, Business Growth Strategies, Trends

This market report is generated by considering the market type, volume of the organization, accessibility on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and availability at global level in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. In addition, this marketing research report helps in planning by providing accurate and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, their buying preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. It facilitates in adjusting the production depending on the conditions of demand which avoids wastage of goods. The this report is highly useful to uncover the general market conditions and tendencies.

Global Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market is to register a substantial CAGR of 7.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Non-destructive testing (NDT) methods are used primarily in engineering industries to assess the various properties of equipment, structures, materials, and components without causing damage. NDT and inspection is a highly useful method for timely product fault assessment and diagnosis.

Key Segmentation: Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market

By Technique (Ultrasonic Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Radiographic Testing, Acoustic Emission Testing, Others),

Method (Visual Inspection, Surface Inspection, Volumetric Inspection, Other Methods),

Service (Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Calibration Services, Training Services),

Vertical (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Public Infrastructure, Automotive, Power Generation, Others),

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

To comprehend Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Major Industry Competitors: Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market GENERAL ELECTRIC, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Ashtead Technology Ltd, Nikon Metrology NV, Magnaflux, Zetec, Inc., Eddyfi, YXLON International, Sonatest, Fischer Measurement Technologies India Private Limited, NDT Global, FTH, LLC., Bosello High Technology srl, Labquip NDT, FPrimeC Solutions Inc., LynX Inspection, Cygnus Instruments and Acuren among others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Continuous technological advancement in automation, robotics, and electronics is driving the growth of the market

Surging preference of IoT devices is helping the market to grow

Strict regulations of government regarding the safety of instruments are flourishing the market growth

Surging awareness regarding benefits of NDT drives the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Testia introduced updated version of NDT inspection device. This wireless device weighs only 2 kg and provides both capacities in one, enabling NDT inspectors to travel in one device with all their instruments.

In June 2019, Oceaneering International, Inc. introduced digital asset inspection system. This technology will be accessible through the Asset Integrity Company of Oceaneering, which offers alternatives for integrity, maintenance, analytics, and risk management, standard and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) and specialized inspection. This launch is an expansion of its product portfolio.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Customer Landscape

Part 07: Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Regional Landscape

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers and Challenges

Part 10: Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

