LED Digital Signage Market Trends, Industry Size, New Innovations, Future Scope and Forecast 2027

LED digital signage market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on LED digital signage market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Surging level of investment for the development of infrastructure, the growing adoption of digital signage in various industry vertical, rising applications of smart signage, technological advancement in the form of 4K and 8K display, which will likely to enhance the growth of the LED digital signage market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising preferences towards context aware signage along with rising retail space across the globe and growth of smart retail store which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the LED digital signage in the above mentioned forecasted period.

LED digital signage market on the basis of type has been segmented as video walls, video screen, digital poster, transparent LED screen, kiosks, and others.

Based on component, LED digital signage market has been segmented into hardware, software, and service. Hardware has been further segmented into displays, network, content management system, media players, projectors, and others. Software has been further segmented into distribution software, content management software, server software, and others.

On the basis of location, LED digital signage market has been segmented into in-store, and out-store.

On the basis of content category, LED digital signage market has been segmented into news, weather, sports, health & wellness, and vertically oriented content.

LED digital signage has also been segmented on the basis of end user into retail, hospitality, entertainment, stadiums & playgrounds, corporate, banking, healthcare, education, and transport.

Based on size, LED digital signage market has been segmented into below 32 inches, 32 to 52 inches, and more than 52 inches.

On the basis of display technology, LED digital signage market has been segmented into 2-D display, and 3-D display. 2-D display has been further segmented into touch screen, body sensor, QR code via smartphones, SSI (smart screen device interaction), and others. 3-D display has been further segmented into 3D display with polarized glasses, auto stereoscopy display, and others.

Based on brightness, LED digital signage market has been segmented into indoor displays, outdoor displays, and others. Indoor displays have been further segmented into 100 – 200 nits, and 200 – 400 nits. Outdoor displays have been further segmented into bright screens (400 to 700 nits), High brightness screens (700 to 2000 nits), and outdoor flat panel displays (above 3000 nits).

On the basis of application, LED digital signage market has been segmented into indoor application, outdoor application, and others. Indoor application has been further segmented into way-finding, education, employee communication, and others. Outdoor application has been further segmented into new traffic sign regulation, advertising and promotions, notification/ information display, sales, marketing, and others.

The major players covered in the LED digital signage market report are SAMSUNG, LG Electronics., Sharp Corporation., Planar, NEC Corporation, Sony Electronics Inc., Barco, Panasonic Corporation, DEEPSKY CORPORATION LTD ., AU Optronics Corp., Scala, E Ink Holdings Inc., BenQ, Intuiface, ADFLOW Networks., Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Omnivex Corporation., Delta Electronics, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Chapter 1 SUV Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global LED Digital Signage market, by Type

Chapter 5 LED Digital Signage market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global LED Digital Signage market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 LED Digital Signage market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe LED Digital Signage market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific LED Digital Signage market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa LED Digital Signage market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America LED Digital Signage market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global LED Digital Signage market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

