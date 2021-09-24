Financial Analytics Market Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast To 2027 | Value Market Research

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Financial Analytics Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2020-2027. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the financial analytics market include Oracle, IBM Corporation, Google, Domo, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Birst, Inc., SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., SAS Institute Inc., GoodData Corporation, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global financial analytics market is anticipated to grow at an exciting rate during the forecast period. Increasing competition and the rising need for precise and predictive financial analysis drive the global financial analytics market. Currently, highly competitive business environment, companies need more from finance than accurate financial statements and reports. They need forward-looking, predictive insights that can help shape future business strategies and improve day-to-day decision-making in real-time. The rising need for reducing planning and budgeting cycles and increasing adoption of predictive analytics across industries is predicted to bring new market opportunities. The emergence of new IT applications and infrastructure, such as big data and advanced analytics, and the evolution of AI and machine learning is revolutionized the way financial things are analyzed. However, a surge of new regulations and economic standards is hampering market growth.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of financial analytics. The growth and trends of financial analytics industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the financial analytics market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Application

Wealth Management

Governance, Risk, And Compliance Management

Financial Forecasting And Budgeting

Customer Management

Transaction Monitoring

Claim Management

Fraud Detection And Prevention

Stock Management

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (Bfsi)

Telecom And It

Government

Energy And Utilities

Manufacturing And Automotive

Healthcare And Pharmaceutical

Retail And Ecommerce

Media And Entertainment

Transportation And Logistics

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Financial Analytics market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

