Wearable Payment Device Market 2020 Major Key Players and Industry Analysis Till 2027

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the wearable payment device market include Apple, Inc., Gemalto NV, Barclays PLC, Mastercard, PayPal Holdings Inc., Visa Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics, Nymi, and Wirecard. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The surging adoption of secure and advanced technology-based digital payment solutions and the increasing focus of wearable technology providers on offering enhanced customer services with mobile applications is the major factor driving the wearable payment device market. The, increase in digitization, followed by the growing adoption of a cashless economy observed in several countries lead to high market demand from several industries. The Growing inclination toward contactless payment methods due to hygiene concerns amid COVID-19 is positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as NFC, RFID, and host card emulation, in wearable payment devices is likely to create growth opportunities for key players of the wearable payment device market.

Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Fitness Tracker

Payment Wristbands

Smart Watches

By Technology

Barcodes

Contactless Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminals

Near Field Communication (Nfc)

Quick Response (Qr) Codes

Radio Frequency Identification (Rfid)

By Application

Festival & Life Events

Fitness

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Wearable Payment Device market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

