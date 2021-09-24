Nickel Scrap Market Analysis with Industry Trends and Growth Rate by Manufacturers, Future Plans and Size Forecast 2021-2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Nickel Scrap market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Nickel Scrap market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Nickel Scrap market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Nickel Scrap market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Nickel Scrap market.
The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Nickel Scrap market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Nickel Scrap market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Nickel Scrap market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Nickel Scrap market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Nickel Scrap Market Research Report: Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, European Metal Recycling, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Hanwa, Commercial Metals, Stena Metal International, Yechiu Group, Chiho Environmental Group, Nucor, Cohen, DOWA, Kataman, Turbine Alloys, Wilton Recycling, Rockaway Recycling, Monico Alloys, Perfect Impex, Jacomij Metals BV
Global Nickel Scrap Market Segmentation by Product: Stainless Steel, Superheat Resisting Alloy, Aickel Waste in Battery, Other
Global Nickel Scrap Market Segmentation by Application: Stainless Steel, Nickel-based and Copper-based Alloys, Alloy Steels, Other
With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Nickel Scrap market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Nickel Scrap market. In order to collect key insights about the global Nickel Scrap market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts. They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Nickel Scrap market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.
Table od Content
1 Nickel Scrap Market Overview
1.1 Nickel Scrap Product Overview
1.2 Nickel Scrap Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Stainless Steel
1.2.2 Superheat Resisting Alloy
1.2.3 Aickel Waste in Battery
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Nickel Scrap Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Nickel Scrap Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Nickel Scrap Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Nickel Scrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Nickel Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Nickel Scrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Nickel Scrap Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Nickel Scrap Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Nickel Scrap Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Nickel Scrap Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Nickel Scrap Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Nickel Scrap Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Nickel Scrap Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Nickel Scrap Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Nickel Scrap as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Nickel Scrap Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Nickel Scrap Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Nickel Scrap Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Nickel Scrap Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Nickel Scrap Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Nickel Scrap Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Nickel Scrap Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Nickel Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Nickel Scrap Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Nickel Scrap Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Nickel Scrap by Application
4.1 Nickel Scrap Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Stainless Steel
4.1.2 Nickel-based and Copper-based Alloys
4.1.3 Alloy Steels
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Nickel Scrap Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Nickel Scrap Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Nickel Scrap Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Nickel Scrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Nickel Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Nickel Scrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Nickel Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Nickel Scrap by Country
5.1 North America Nickel Scrap Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Nickel Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Nickel Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Nickel Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Nickel Scrap by Country
6.1 Europe Nickel Scrap Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Nickel Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Nickel Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Nickel Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Nickel Scrap by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Nickel Scrap Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Nickel Scrap Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Nickel Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nickel Scrap Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Nickel Scrap by Country
8.1 Latin America Nickel Scrap Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Nickel Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Nickel Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Nickel Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Nickel Scrap by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Nickel Scrap Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nickel Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Nickel Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nickel Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nickel Scrap Business
10.1 Sims Metal Management
10.1.1 Sims Metal Management Corporation Information
10.1.2 Sims Metal Management Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sims Metal Management Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Sims Metal Management Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.1.5 Sims Metal Management Recent Development
10.2 OmniSource
10.2.1 OmniSource Corporation Information
10.2.2 OmniSource Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 OmniSource Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Sims Metal Management Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.2.5 OmniSource Recent Development
10.3 European Metal Recycling
10.3.1 European Metal Recycling Corporation Information
10.3.2 European Metal Recycling Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 European Metal Recycling Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 European Metal Recycling Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.3.5 European Metal Recycling Recent Development
10.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries
10.4.1 Schnitzer Steel Industries Corporation Information
10.4.2 Schnitzer Steel Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Schnitzer Steel Industries Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.4.5 Schnitzer Steel Industries Recent Development
10.5 Hanwa
10.5.1 Hanwa Corporation Information
10.5.2 Hanwa Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Hanwa Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Hanwa Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.5.5 Hanwa Recent Development
10.6 Commercial Metals
10.6.1 Commercial Metals Corporation Information
10.6.2 Commercial Metals Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Commercial Metals Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Commercial Metals Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.6.5 Commercial Metals Recent Development
10.7 Stena Metal International
10.7.1 Stena Metal International Corporation Information
10.7.2 Stena Metal International Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Stena Metal International Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Stena Metal International Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.7.5 Stena Metal International Recent Development
10.8 Yechiu Group
10.8.1 Yechiu Group Corporation Information
10.8.2 Yechiu Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Yechiu Group Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Yechiu Group Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.8.5 Yechiu Group Recent Development
10.9 Chiho Environmental Group
10.9.1 Chiho Environmental Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Chiho Environmental Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Chiho Environmental Group Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Chiho Environmental Group Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.9.5 Chiho Environmental Group Recent Development
10.10 Nucor
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Nickel Scrap Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Nucor Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Nucor Recent Development
10.11 Cohen
10.11.1 Cohen Corporation Information
10.11.2 Cohen Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Cohen Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Cohen Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.11.5 Cohen Recent Development
10.12 DOWA
10.12.1 DOWA Corporation Information
10.12.2 DOWA Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 DOWA Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 DOWA Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.12.5 DOWA Recent Development
10.13 Kataman
10.13.1 Kataman Corporation Information
10.13.2 Kataman Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Kataman Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Kataman Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.13.5 Kataman Recent Development
10.14 Turbine Alloys
10.14.1 Turbine Alloys Corporation Information
10.14.2 Turbine Alloys Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Turbine Alloys Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Turbine Alloys Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.14.5 Turbine Alloys Recent Development
10.15 Wilton Recycling
10.15.1 Wilton Recycling Corporation Information
10.15.2 Wilton Recycling Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Wilton Recycling Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Wilton Recycling Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.15.5 Wilton Recycling Recent Development
10.16 Rockaway Recycling
10.16.1 Rockaway Recycling Corporation Information
10.16.2 Rockaway Recycling Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Rockaway Recycling Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Rockaway Recycling Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.16.5 Rockaway Recycling Recent Development
10.17 Monico Alloys
10.17.1 Monico Alloys Corporation Information
10.17.2 Monico Alloys Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Monico Alloys Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Monico Alloys Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.17.5 Monico Alloys Recent Development
10.18 Perfect Impex
10.18.1 Perfect Impex Corporation Information
10.18.2 Perfect Impex Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Perfect Impex Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Perfect Impex Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.18.5 Perfect Impex Recent Development
10.19 Jacomij Metals BV
10.19.1 Jacomij Metals BV Corporation Information
10.19.2 Jacomij Metals BV Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Jacomij Metals BV Nickel Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Jacomij Metals BV Nickel Scrap Products Offered
10.19.5 Jacomij Metals BV Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Nickel Scrap Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Nickel Scrap Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Nickel Scrap Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Nickel Scrap Distributors
12.3 Nickel Scrap Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
