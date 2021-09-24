Zinc Scrap Market Insight 2021-2027: Growth, Industry Analysis and Opportunity Forecasting

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Zinc Scrap market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Zinc Scrap market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Zinc Scrap market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Zinc Scrap market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Zinc Scrap market.

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Zinc Scrap market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Zinc Scrap market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Zinc Scrap market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Zinc Scrap market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Zinc Scrap Market Research Report: Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, European Metal Recycling, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Hanwa, Commercial Metals, Chiho Environmental Group, Nucor, Cohen, DOWA

Global Zinc Scrap Market Segmentation by Product: Hot Dip Galvanizing Industry, Chemical and Chemical Production, Zinc Processing Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Other Industries

Global Zinc Scrap Market Segmentation by Application: Galvanizing, Alloys and Casting, Brass and Bronze, Other

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Zinc Scrap market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Zinc Scrap market. In order to collect key insights about the global Zinc Scrap market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts. They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Zinc Scrap market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Zinc Scrap market?

2. What will be the size of the global Zinc Scrap market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Zinc Scrap market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Zinc Scrap market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Zinc Scrap market?

Table od Content

1 Zinc Scrap Market Overview

1.1 Zinc Scrap Product Overview

1.2 Zinc Scrap Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hot Dip Galvanizing Industry

1.2.2 Chemical and Chemical Production

1.2.3 Zinc Processing Industry

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.2.5 Other Industries

1.3 Global Zinc Scrap Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Zinc Scrap Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Zinc Scrap Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Zinc Scrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Zinc Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Zinc Scrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Zinc Scrap Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Zinc Scrap Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Zinc Scrap Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Zinc Scrap Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Zinc Scrap Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Zinc Scrap Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Zinc Scrap Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Zinc Scrap Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Zinc Scrap as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Zinc Scrap Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Zinc Scrap Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Zinc Scrap Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Zinc Scrap Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Zinc Scrap Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Zinc Scrap Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Zinc Scrap Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Zinc Scrap Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Zinc Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Zinc Scrap Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Zinc Scrap Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Zinc Scrap Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Zinc Scrap by Application

4.1 Zinc Scrap Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Galvanizing

4.1.2 Alloys and Casting

4.1.3 Brass and Bronze

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Zinc Scrap Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Zinc Scrap Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Zinc Scrap Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Zinc Scrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Zinc Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Zinc Scrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Zinc Scrap Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Zinc Scrap by Country

5.1 North America Zinc Scrap Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Zinc Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Zinc Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Zinc Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Zinc Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Zinc Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Zinc Scrap by Country

6.1 Europe Zinc Scrap Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Zinc Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Zinc Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Zinc Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Zinc Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Zinc Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Zinc Scrap by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Zinc Scrap Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Zinc Scrap Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Zinc Scrap Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Zinc Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Zinc Scrap Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Zinc Scrap Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Zinc Scrap by Country

8.1 Latin America Zinc Scrap Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Zinc Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Zinc Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Zinc Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Zinc Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Zinc Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Zinc Scrap by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Scrap Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Scrap Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Scrap Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Zinc Scrap Business

10.1 Sims Metal Management

10.1.1 Sims Metal Management Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sims Metal Management Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sims Metal Management Zinc Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Sims Metal Management Zinc Scrap Products Offered

10.1.5 Sims Metal Management Recent Development

10.2 OmniSource

10.2.1 OmniSource Corporation Information

10.2.2 OmniSource Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 OmniSource Zinc Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Sims Metal Management Zinc Scrap Products Offered

10.2.5 OmniSource Recent Development

10.3 European Metal Recycling

10.3.1 European Metal Recycling Corporation Information

10.3.2 European Metal Recycling Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 European Metal Recycling Zinc Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 European Metal Recycling Zinc Scrap Products Offered

10.3.5 European Metal Recycling Recent Development

10.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries

10.4.1 Schnitzer Steel Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 Schnitzer Steel Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Schnitzer Steel Industries Zinc Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries Zinc Scrap Products Offered

10.4.5 Schnitzer Steel Industries Recent Development

10.5 Hanwa

10.5.1 Hanwa Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hanwa Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hanwa Zinc Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hanwa Zinc Scrap Products Offered

10.5.5 Hanwa Recent Development

10.6 Commercial Metals

10.6.1 Commercial Metals Corporation Information

10.6.2 Commercial Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Commercial Metals Zinc Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Commercial Metals Zinc Scrap Products Offered

10.6.5 Commercial Metals Recent Development

10.7 Chiho Environmental Group

10.7.1 Chiho Environmental Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Chiho Environmental Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Chiho Environmental Group Zinc Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Chiho Environmental Group Zinc Scrap Products Offered

10.7.5 Chiho Environmental Group Recent Development

10.8 Nucor

10.8.1 Nucor Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nucor Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nucor Zinc Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nucor Zinc Scrap Products Offered

10.8.5 Nucor Recent Development

10.9 Cohen

10.9.1 Cohen Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cohen Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Cohen Zinc Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Cohen Zinc Scrap Products Offered

10.9.5 Cohen Recent Development

10.10 DOWA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Zinc Scrap Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DOWA Zinc Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DOWA Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Zinc Scrap Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Zinc Scrap Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Zinc Scrap Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Zinc Scrap Distributors

12.3 Zinc Scrap Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services.