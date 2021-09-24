Global Argon Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report, 2027

The new Argon Market report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario of the market including major market dynamics. Also, it highlights the in-depth marketing research with the newest trends, drivers, and segments with reference to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players and analyze their market share, strategic development, and other development across the world.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the argon market include Linde Gas USA LLC, BASF, AMCS Corporation, Praxair, Messer Group GmbH, Air Liquide, KBR and National Industrial Gas Plants. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The risings demand in several application segments such as stainless steel, electronics, and fabricated metalworking market is the major factor driving the argon market. The growing consumption and high demand for argon gas from the expanding metal manufacturing industry, with increasing industrialization, especially in emerging economies, lead to high market demand from several industries. The Increasing use of argon gas, owing to its greater thermal protection properties than air, for filling the dry suits used for scuba, is positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, technological innovation such as the increasing use of electrospray ionization mass spectrometry in the healthcare industry is likely to create growth opportunities for key players of the argon market in the coming years.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of argon. The growth and trends of Argon Industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the argon market report provides detailed data on the segments by analyzing them at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By End-Use Industry

Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

Chemicals

Energy

Healthcare

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Others (Scuba Diving, Automotive & Transportation Equipment)

By Storage, Distribution & Transportation

Cylinder & Packaged Gas

Merchant Liquid/Bulk

Tonnage

By Mixture

Argon-Carbon Dioxide

Argon-Oxygen

Argon-Helium

Argon-Hydrogen

Others (Argon-Helium-Carbon Dioxide Mixtures)

By Function

Insulation

Illumination

Cooling

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Argon market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

