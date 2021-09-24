Commercial Furniture Market 2021: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2027 | Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth

“

The report titled Global Commercial Furniture Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commercial Furniture market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commercial Furniture market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commercial Furniture market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Furniture market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Furniture report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Furniture report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Furniture market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Furniture market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Furniture market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Furniture market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Furniture market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Kokuyo, ITOKI, Global Furniture Group, Teknion, Knoll, Kimball International, KI, Kinnarps Holding, Nowy Styl, Ahrend, Henglin Chair Industry, Flokk, Fursys, SUNON, Uchida Yoko, Changjiang Furniture Company, Sedus Stoll, EFG, Aurora, Bene AG, Quama, Martela, USM Modular Furniture

Market Segmentation by Product:

Seating

Tables

Casegood

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Office

Hospitality

Education

Healthcare

Other



The Commercial Furniture Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Furniture market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Furniture market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Furniture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commercial Furniture industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Furniture market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Furniture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Furniture market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Furniture Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Seating

1.2.3 Tables

1.2.4 Casegood

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Office

1.3.3 Hospitality

1.3.4 Education

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial Furniture Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Commercial Furniture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Commercial Furniture Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Commercial Furniture Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Commercial Furniture Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Commercial Furniture Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Commercial Furniture Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Commercial Furniture Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Commercial Furniture Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Commercial Furniture Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Commercial Furniture Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Commercial Furniture Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Furniture Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Commercial Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Commercial Furniture Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Commercial Furniture Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Furniture Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Commercial Furniture Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Commercial Furniture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Commercial Furniture Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Commercial Furniture Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Commercial Furniture Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Furniture Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Commercial Furniture Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Commercial Furniture Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Commercial Furniture Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Furniture Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Commercial Furniture Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Commercial Furniture Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Commercial Furniture Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Commercial Furniture Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Commercial Furniture Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Commercial Furniture Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Furniture Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Commercial Furniture Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Commercial Furniture Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Commercial Furniture Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Commercial Furniture Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Commercial Furniture Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Commercial Furniture Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Commercial Furniture Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Commercial Furniture Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Commercial Furniture Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Commercial Furniture Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Commercial Furniture Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Commercial Furniture Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Commercial Furniture Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Commercial Furniture Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Commercial Furniture Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Commercial Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Commercial Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial Furniture Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Commercial Furniture Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Commercial Furniture Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Commercial Furniture Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Commercial Furniture Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Commercial Furniture Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Commercial Furniture Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Commercial Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Commercial Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Furniture Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Furniture Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Furniture Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Furniture Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Furniture Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Furniture Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Furniture Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Furniture Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Furniture Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Commercial Furniture Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Commercial Furniture Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Commercial Furniture Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Commercial Furniture Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Commercial Furniture Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Commercial Furniture Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Commercial Furniture Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Commercial Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Commercial Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Furniture Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Furniture Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Furniture Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Furniture Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Furniture Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Furniture Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Furniture Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Steelcase

11.1.1 Steelcase Corporation Information

11.1.2 Steelcase Overview

11.1.3 Steelcase Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Steelcase Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.1.5 Steelcase Recent Developments

11.2 Herman Miller

11.2.1 Herman Miller Corporation Information

11.2.2 Herman Miller Overview

11.2.3 Herman Miller Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Herman Miller Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.2.5 Herman Miller Recent Developments

11.3 Haworth

11.3.1 Haworth Corporation Information

11.3.2 Haworth Overview

11.3.3 Haworth Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Haworth Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.3.5 Haworth Recent Developments

11.4 HNI Corporation

11.4.1 HNI Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 HNI Corporation Overview

11.4.3 HNI Corporation Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 HNI Corporation Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.4.5 HNI Corporation Recent Developments

11.5 Okamura Corporation

11.5.1 Okamura Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 Okamura Corporation Overview

11.5.3 Okamura Corporation Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Okamura Corporation Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.5.5 Okamura Corporation Recent Developments

11.6 Kokuyo

11.6.1 Kokuyo Corporation Information

11.6.2 Kokuyo Overview

11.6.3 Kokuyo Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Kokuyo Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.6.5 Kokuyo Recent Developments

11.7 ITOKI

11.7.1 ITOKI Corporation Information

11.7.2 ITOKI Overview

11.7.3 ITOKI Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 ITOKI Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.7.5 ITOKI Recent Developments

11.8 Global Furniture Group

11.8.1 Global Furniture Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Global Furniture Group Overview

11.8.3 Global Furniture Group Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Global Furniture Group Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.8.5 Global Furniture Group Recent Developments

11.9 Teknion

11.9.1 Teknion Corporation Information

11.9.2 Teknion Overview

11.9.3 Teknion Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Teknion Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.9.5 Teknion Recent Developments

11.10 Knoll

11.10.1 Knoll Corporation Information

11.10.2 Knoll Overview

11.10.3 Knoll Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Knoll Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.10.5 Knoll Recent Developments

11.11 Kimball International

11.11.1 Kimball International Corporation Information

11.11.2 Kimball International Overview

11.11.3 Kimball International Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Kimball International Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.11.5 Kimball International Recent Developments

11.12 KI

11.12.1 KI Corporation Information

11.12.2 KI Overview

11.12.3 KI Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 KI Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.12.5 KI Recent Developments

11.13 Kinnarps Holding

11.13.1 Kinnarps Holding Corporation Information

11.13.2 Kinnarps Holding Overview

11.13.3 Kinnarps Holding Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Kinnarps Holding Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.13.5 Kinnarps Holding Recent Developments

11.14 Nowy Styl

11.14.1 Nowy Styl Corporation Information

11.14.2 Nowy Styl Overview

11.14.3 Nowy Styl Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Nowy Styl Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.14.5 Nowy Styl Recent Developments

11.15 Ahrend

11.15.1 Ahrend Corporation Information

11.15.2 Ahrend Overview

11.15.3 Ahrend Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Ahrend Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.15.5 Ahrend Recent Developments

11.16 Henglin Chair Industry

11.16.1 Henglin Chair Industry Corporation Information

11.16.2 Henglin Chair Industry Overview

11.16.3 Henglin Chair Industry Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Henglin Chair Industry Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.16.5 Henglin Chair Industry Recent Developments

11.17 Flokk

11.17.1 Flokk Corporation Information

11.17.2 Flokk Overview

11.17.3 Flokk Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Flokk Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.17.5 Flokk Recent Developments

11.18 Fursys

11.18.1 Fursys Corporation Information

11.18.2 Fursys Overview

11.18.3 Fursys Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Fursys Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.18.5 Fursys Recent Developments

11.19 SUNON

11.19.1 SUNON Corporation Information

11.19.2 SUNON Overview

11.19.3 SUNON Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 SUNON Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.19.5 SUNON Recent Developments

11.20 Uchida Yoko

11.20.1 Uchida Yoko Corporation Information

11.20.2 Uchida Yoko Overview

11.20.3 Uchida Yoko Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Uchida Yoko Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.20.5 Uchida Yoko Recent Developments

11.21 Changjiang Furniture Company

11.21.1 Changjiang Furniture Company Corporation Information

11.21.2 Changjiang Furniture Company Overview

11.21.3 Changjiang Furniture Company Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Changjiang Furniture Company Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.21.5 Changjiang Furniture Company Recent Developments

11.22 Sedus Stoll

11.22.1 Sedus Stoll Corporation Information

11.22.2 Sedus Stoll Overview

11.22.3 Sedus Stoll Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Sedus Stoll Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.22.5 Sedus Stoll Recent Developments

11.23 EFG

11.23.1 EFG Corporation Information

11.23.2 EFG Overview

11.23.3 EFG Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 EFG Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.23.5 EFG Recent Developments

11.24 Aurora

11.24.1 Aurora Corporation Information

11.24.2 Aurora Overview

11.24.3 Aurora Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Aurora Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.24.5 Aurora Recent Developments

11.25 Bene AG

11.25.1 Bene AG Corporation Information

11.25.2 Bene AG Overview

11.25.3 Bene AG Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Bene AG Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.25.5 Bene AG Recent Developments

11.26 Quama

11.26.1 Quama Corporation Information

11.26.2 Quama Overview

11.26.3 Quama Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 Quama Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.26.5 Quama Recent Developments

11.27 Martela

11.27.1 Martela Corporation Information

11.27.2 Martela Overview

11.27.3 Martela Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 Martela Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.27.5 Martela Recent Developments

11.28 USM Modular Furniture

11.28.1 USM Modular Furniture Corporation Information

11.28.2 USM Modular Furniture Overview

11.28.3 USM Modular Furniture Commercial Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.28.4 USM Modular Furniture Commercial Furniture Product Description

11.28.5 USM Modular Furniture Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Commercial Furniture Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Commercial Furniture Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Commercial Furniture Production Mode & Process

12.4 Commercial Furniture Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Commercial Furniture Sales Channels

12.4.2 Commercial Furniture Distributors

12.5 Commercial Furniture Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Commercial Furniture Industry Trends

13.2 Commercial Furniture Market Drivers

13.3 Commercial Furniture Market Challenges

13.4 Commercial Furniture Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Commercial Furniture Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”